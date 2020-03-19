Global Automotive Body Electronics Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Body Electronics Market (by solutions (central body control, instrument cluster, LIDAR systems, and RKE RF module), body features (windows and door, seating, roof control, wiper and mirror module, auto HVAC, and remote keyless entry), applications (passive safety, driver assistance, passenger comfort, infotainment systems, and security)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Automotive Body Electronics. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automotive Body Electronics cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Automotive Body Electronics growth factors.

The forecast Automotive Body Electronics Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Automotive Body Electronics on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global automotive body electronics market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Automotive body electronics contains a wide range of system that provides control functions to implement diagnostics and safety features, and manage power. They offer a wide array of power switching & monitoring circuits, sensors, and sensor interface and communication ICs for automobile body electronics. Drivers today are looking for new levels of comfort, safety, efficiency and consumer features in their vehicles. Central body control systems manage all of the safety, power management, and diagnostic systems on the vehicle. Body electronics systems hold a wide variety of applications, addressing everything from driver and passenger comfort and security to high-performance computing and in-vehicle networking.

Increase in demand for vehicle comfort and increasing production drives the growth of the automotive body electronics market. In addition, government laws regarding pollution and demand for ADAS equipped vehicles are fuelling the growth of the automotive body electronics market. Now a day’s functional safety design support increasingly expected as the OEM’s are looking to optimize seat position, close windows and roof systems based upon input from vehicle sensors. Furthermore, reduction in the fuel consumption and emissions is increasing rapidly with the introduction of the start-stop system in the vehicle that automatically shuts down and restarts the IC engine reduces the fuel consumption. However, malfunctioning of the system and high cost of the components of body electronics are likely to hamper the growth of the automotive body market. Furthermore, the introduction of the new inbuilt technologies in the car features are anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the key players in the automotive body electronics market. On the other hand, leveraging their technological advantages, many information technology companies have crossed over into the auto industry to promote the informatization and intelligent development of vehicles.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive body electronics market. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is due to the adoption of advanced technologies in countries such as India and China. Moreover, several automotive manufacturers from North America contribute to the economy of the countries through the electronics industry. On the other hand, Countries in Latin America such as Brazil are focusing on new technology vehicles.

Market Segmentation by Solutions, Body Features, And Applications

The report on global automotive body electronics market covers segments such as solutions, body features, and applications. On the basis of solutions, the global automotive body electronics market is categorized into central body control, instrument cluster, LIDAR systems, and RKE RF module. On the basis of body features, the global automotive body electronics market is categorized into windows and door modules, seating modules, roof module control, light control, energy or power management, wiper and mirror module, auto HVAC, and remote keyless entry. On the basis of applications, the global automotive body electronics market is categorized into chassis electronics, passive safety, driver assistance, passenger comfort, infotainment systems, and security.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive body electronics market such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, OMRON Corporation, HGM Automotive Electronics, Delta Electronics, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Continental AG, ZF TRW, and Atotech Deutschland GmbH.

