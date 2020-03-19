Global Automotive Fuel Delivery And Injection Systems Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems Market (by vehicle type (heavy commercial vehicle, light commercial market, passenger vehicle and hybrid vehicle market), fuel type (gasoline, diesel and alternate fuel)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems growth factors.

The forecast Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global automotive fuel delivery and injection systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Automotive fuel delivery and injection system are used for storage and introducing the fuel inside the automobile internal combustion engines. A fuel pump sends the petrol to the engine bay and it is then injected into the inlet manifold by an injector. There is either a separate injector for each cylinder or one or two injectors into the inlet manifold. Fuel injection system generally increases engine fuel efficiency. With the improved cylinder-to-cylinder, fuel distribution of multi-point fuel injection less fuel is needed for the same power output.

Increasing vehicle production volume and technological advancements at improving the fuel efficiency drives the growth of the automotive fuel delivery and injection system market. In addition, emission control in various countries have shifted the focus of automotive OEMs with more advanced fuel injection systems. Increasing sales of alternative fuel vehicles and erratic fuel prices is boosting the growth of the automotive fuel delivery and injection systems market. However, increasing demand for electric vehicles is likely to have negative impact for the growth of the automotive fuel delivery and injection system market. Furthermore, partnership between the global OEM’s and domestic players are further providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the global automotive fuel delivery and injection systems market over the years to come. On the other hand, fuel injection systems in two-wheelers is anticipated to have positive impact for the market growth.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be one of the most attractive market in the automotive fuel delivery and injection system market. Europe is expected to witness moderate growth in the near future owing high market saturation and a reluctant economic scenario following the euro zone economic crisis. Moreover, Increasing demand for two-wheeler vehicles in the emerging economies like India and China coupled with stricter emission control norms are recognized to play a key role in shaping the industry over the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type and Fuel Type

The report on global automotive fuel delivery and injection systems market covers segments such as, vehicle type and fuel type. On the basis of vehicle type the global automotive fuel delivery and injection systems market is categorized into heavy commercial vehicle, light commercial market , passenger vehicle and hybrid vehicle market. On the basis of fuel type the global automotive fuel delivery and injection systems market is categorized into gasoline, diesel and alternate fuel.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive fuel delivery and injection systems market such as, MSD Ignition, Edelbrock LLC, Lucas TVS Ltd, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd, Ti Automotive Inc, Magneti Marelli S.P.A, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive Plc and Denso Corp.

