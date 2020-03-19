Global Automotive Starter Motor And Alternator Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market (by starter motor type (electric, pneumatic, hydraulic and others), alternator type (claw pole alternator and cylindrical alternator)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator growth factors.

The forecast Automotive Starter Motor and Alternator Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Automotive Starter Motor, and Alternator on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global automotive starter motor and alternator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

An automotive starter motor is used to rotate an internal combustion engine to optimize the engine operation under its own power. Alternators are also used in automotive to charge the battery and power the electrical system when it is running. Many modern alternators are equipped with built-in “regulator” circuits that automatically switch battery power on and off to the rotor coil to regulate the output voltage.

Increasing the production of vehicles and sales drives the growth of the automotive starter and motor and alternator market. In addition, the rising sale of the hybrid vehicles and increase in adoption of electric vehicles due to environmental concerns are anticipated to boost the growth of the automotive starter motor and alternator market. However, the hybrid vehicles use an internal combustion engine hence they have eliminated the use of starters and alternators which is likely to restrain the growth of the automotive starter motor and alternator market. Furthermore, increasing preference for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles are further providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the automotive starter motor and alternator market over the upcoming years.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific dominated the automotive starter motor and alternator market. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is due to the emerging economies and rapid industrial development. Moreover, the increasing demand for starters and alternators in North American region is due to increased production of vehicles, coupled with a continuous investment in this market is expected to fuel the demand for automotive starters and alternators in near future.

Market Segmentation by Starter Motor Type and Alternator Type

The report on the global automotive starter motor and alternator market covers segments such as starter motor type and alternator type. On the basis of starter motor type the global automotive starter motor and alternator market is categorized into electric, pneumatic, hydraulic and others. On the basis of alternator type, the global automotive starter motor and alternator market is categorized into claw pole alternator and cylindrical alternator.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive starter motor and alternator market such as, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Cummins, Inc., ASIMCO Technologies Ltd, Controlled Power Technologies Ltd, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., The Bosch Group, Mitsuba Corporation, Denso Corporation, Valeo Group, Lucas Electricals, Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

