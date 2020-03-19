Global Automotive Transmission System Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Transmission System Market (by transmission type (transmission type – hydraulic transmission system, and mechanical transmission system), vehicle type (passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Automotive Transmission System. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automotive Transmission System cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Automotive Transmission System growth factors.

The forecast Automotive Transmission System Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Automotive Transmission System on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global automotive transmission system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The function of any transmission is transferring engine power to the driveshaft and rear wheels. Gears inside the transmission change the vehicle’s drive-wheel speed and torque in relation to engine speed and torque. Moreover, the transmission system provides means of connection and disconnection of the engine with rest of powertrain without shock. Manual transmission or automatic transmission is used in the automotive transmission system market. The advantage of using automatic transmission is that the car decides when to shift and automatically changes gears for the driver whereas in manual transmission the driver is responsible for changing the gears of the car. Efficient transmission system allows the vehicle to attain high cruise speed while providing the necessary safety. The transmission system is composed of the clutch, the gearbox, propeller shaft, universal joints, rear axle, and wheels.

Consumer preference for improved driving experience and smooth gear shifting drives the growth of the automotive transmission system market. Moreover, the growing demand for automatic and semi-automatic transmission systems used in the vehicles to escalate the revenues of the OEM manufacturers. Strong demand from the passenger and commercial vehicles is augmenting the automotive transmission system market. Moreover, increasing per capita income among individuals in emerging countries such as India, China, and Mexico has led to an increase buying of automotive transmission system markets. However, economic slowdown and political instability in particular regions may affect the growth rate of the automotive transmission system market. With the increase inclination towards the adoption of the automatic transmission system coupled with rising disposable income, the market of automotive transmission is expected to increase, in terms of value.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region held the highest market share in the automotive transmission system market. Increased vehicle production and increased adoption of the automatic and semi-automatic transmission system in the vehicle is primarily driving the demand for the automotive transmission system market. Countries like India and China has the highest number of passenger car sales in this region. With rising disposable income and increase per capita spending the demand for the automotive transmission system market is expected to rise. Regions such as the Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to recovery in their respective economies.

Market Segmentation by Transmission Type and Vehicle Type

The report on global automotive transmission system market covers segments such as transmission type and vehicle type. On the basis of transmission type, the global automotive transmission system market is categorized into hydraulic transmission system and mechanical transmission system. On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive transmission system market is categorized into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive transmission system market such as Eaton Corporation, Hyundai Dymos, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Schaeffler AG, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, JATCO, Aisin Seiki, and Allison Transmission.

