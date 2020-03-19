Global Azo Pigments Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Azo Pigments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Azo Pigments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Azo Pigments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF SE

Clariant International

Pidilite Industries Ltd

Lanxess AG

Synthesia a.s.

Sincol Corporation

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Ferro Corporation

DIC Corporation

Jeco Pigment USA Inc.

Tah Kong Chemical Industrial Corporation

Crown Color Technology Co., Ltd

Dimacolor Industry Group Co., Ltd

Trust Chem Co. Ltd

Cathay Industries

Alliance Organics LLP

Heubach Colour Pvt. Ltd

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd

Royal Talens B.V.

Flint Group

Apollo Colors Inc

Changzhou Longyu Pigment Chemical Co., Ltd

Wellton Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Oil Based

Water Based

Segment by Application

Plastics

Textile

Printing Ink

Food

Paints & Varnishes

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Azo Pigments Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Azo Pigments

1.2 Azo Pigments Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Azo Pigments Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Oil Based

1.2.3 Water Based

1.3 Azo Pigments Segment by Application

1.3.1 Azo Pigments Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Plastics

1.3.3 Textile

1.3.4 Printing Ink

1.3.5 Food

1.3.6 Paints & Varnishes

1.3 Global Azo Pigments Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Azo Pigments Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Azo Pigments Market Size

1.4.1 Global Azo Pigments Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Azo Pigments Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Azo Pigments Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Azo Pigments Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Azo Pigments Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Azo Pigments Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Azo Pigments Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Azo Pigments Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Azo Pigments Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Azo Pigments Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Azo Pigments Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Azo Pigments Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Azo Pigments Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Azo Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Azo Pigments Production

3.4.1 North America Azo Pigments Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Azo Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Azo Pigments Production

3.5.1 Europe Azo Pigments Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Azo Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Azo Pigments Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Azo Pigments Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Azo Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Azo Pigments Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Azo Pigments Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Azo Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Azo Pigments Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Azo Pigments Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Azo Pigments Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Azo Pigments Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Azo Pigments Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Azo Pigments Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Azo Pigments Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Azo Pigments Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Azo Pigments Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Azo Pigments Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Azo Pigments Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Azo Pigments Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Azo Pigments Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Azo Pigments Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Azo Pigments Business

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 BASF SE Azo Pigments Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Azo Pigments Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF SE Azo Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Clariant International

7.2.1 Clariant International Azo Pigments Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Azo Pigments Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Clariant International Azo Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Pidilite Industries Ltd

7.3.1 Pidilite Industries Ltd Azo Pigments Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Azo Pigments Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Pidilite Industries Ltd Azo Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Lanxess AG

7.4.1 Lanxess AG Azo Pigments Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Azo Pigments Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Lanxess AG Azo Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Synthesia a.s.

7.5.1 Synthesia a.s. Azo Pigments Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Azo Pigments Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Synthesia a.s. Azo Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sincol Corporation

7.6.1 Sincol Corporation Azo Pigments Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Azo Pigments Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sincol Corporation Azo Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

7.7.1 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited Azo Pigments Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Azo Pigments Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited Azo Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Ferro Corporation

7.8.1 Ferro Corporation Azo Pigments Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Azo Pigments Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Ferro Corporation Azo Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 DIC Corporation

7.9.1 DIC Corporation Azo Pigments Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Azo Pigments Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 DIC Corporation Azo Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Jeco Pigment USA Inc.

7.10.1 Jeco Pigment USA Inc. Azo Pigments Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Azo Pigments Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Jeco Pigment USA Inc. Azo Pigments Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Tah Kong Chemical Industrial Corporation

7.12 Crown Color Technology Co., Ltd

7.13 Dimacolor Industry Group Co., Ltd

7.14 Trust Chem Co. Ltd

7.15 Cathay Industries

7.16 Alliance Organics LLP

7.17 Heubach Colour Pvt. Ltd

7.18 Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd

7.19 Royal Talens B.V.

7.20 Flint Group

7.21 Apollo Colors Inc

7.22 Changzhou Longyu Pigment Chemical Co., Ltd

7.23 Wellton Chemical

8 Azo Pigments Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Azo Pigments Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Azo Pigments

8.4 Azo Pigments Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Azo Pigments Distributors List

9.3 Azo Pigments Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Azo Pigments Market Forecast

11.1 Global Azo Pigments Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Azo Pigments Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Azo Pigments Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Azo Pigments Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Azo Pigments Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Azo Pigments Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Azo Pigments Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Azo Pigments Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Azo Pigments Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Azo Pigments Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Azo Pigments Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Azo Pigments Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Azo Pigments Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Azo Pigments Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Azo Pigments Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Azo Pigments Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

