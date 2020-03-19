MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Biocatalyzed Acrylamide (BioACM) Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 99 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Acrylamide is a chemical compound with the chemical formula C3H5NO. It is a white odorless crystalline solid, soluble in water, ethanol, ether, and chloroform.

Global Biocatalyzed Acrylamide (BioACM) Market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period owing to the gaining adoption of bio-catalysts over the conventional copper catalyst chemical process. In addition to this, the bio-process technology is increasingly gaining acceptance among the acrylamide manufacturers due to the associated energy saving and environment friendly features. Moreover, the ongoing trend of utilizing water-soluble polymers in industries ranging from water and wastewater treatment, pulp and paper to mining and oil and gas, as a water-soluble flocculant to enhance retention, drainage, etc. is further advancing the growth in Global Biocatalyzed Acrylamide Market.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

BASF

Mitsui Chemicals

Segment by Type

Paper chemical

Water chemical

Oilfield solutions

Mining solutions

Segment by Application

Water Treatment

Oil and Gas

Paper Making

