Global Botanical Extracts Market Significance, Market Overview, and Worldwide Market Outlook – Kalsec Inc., Organic Herb Inc, Prinova Group, Plant Extracts International Inc., Blue Sky Botanics Ltd, Haldin Pacific Semesta, PT, Nexira, FutureCeuticals

Botanical Extracts Devices Market 2018 Global Industry Research report provides in depth study of using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats to the organization. The Botanical Extracts Devices Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key manufacturer in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. The study provides forecast and estimates market for each product in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.

Global Botanical Extracts Market accounted for USD 3.92 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Rising awareness regarding the side effects of allopathic medicines has caused awareness about therapeutic effects and medicinal benefits of herbal products is one of the latest trends that will gain traction in the Botanical Extracts Market in the coming years.

Well known players of Global Botanical Extracts Market are Kalsec Inc., Organic Herb Inc, Prinova Group, Plant Extracts International Inc., Blue Sky Botanics Ltd, Haldin Pacific Semesta, PT, Nexira, FutureCeuticals, DöhlerGroup, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Green Source Organics, Frutarom Natural Solutions, Lehmann&Voss&Co. KG, MB Holding Company LLC, Alkaloids Corporation, Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts CO.,Ltd, K.Patel International (K.Patel Group), FYTOSAN and many more.

Market Segments

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical,

Cosmetic & personal care

The foods & beverages segment is sub segmented into bakery & confectionery, dairy products, beverages and others.

On the basis of geography, the botanical extracts market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

On the basis of Source, the market is segmented into

Spices,

Herbs,

Tea leaves,

Flowers

On the basis of type the market is segmented into

organic

inorganic

Competitive Analysis:

The botanical extracts market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of acidity regulators market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Major Market Drivers and Restraints of Botanical Extracts Market

Increasing awareness regarding the side effects of allopathic medicines has caused awareness about therapeutic effects and medicinal benefits of herbal products.

They have a long shell life.

Rising awareness and health concerns among consumers.

Availability of various substitutes in the market

Stringent regulations.

Global Botanical Extracts Market is segmented into, By Source (Spices, Herbs, Tea leaves, Flowers), By Application (Functional Food & Supplements, Food Supplements, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Others), By Technology (Water Extraction, Drying, Cold Pressing, Steam Distillation, Enfleurage, Supercritical CO2 Extraction, Low-boiling solvent extraction), By Form (Liquid, Powder), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

