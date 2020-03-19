MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Caramel Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 93 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Caramel Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Caramel is obtained by heating a mixture of milk, glucose syrup, and vegetable fats at a suitable temperature. Heating imparts a brown color to the finished product and regulates the moisture content. Caramel gives distinct color, taste, and flavor to food products, which makes it suitable to be used in bakery and confectionery, ice cream, frozen desserts, and beverages industries.

The global caramel market is witnessing a substantial growth rate since the last few years, in both developed and emerging economies. There has been the introduction of premium chocolates and other innovative chocolate products which involves use of caramel for enhancing the organoleptic characteristics.

The global Caramel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Puratos

Sethness Caramel Color

Bakels Worldwid

Metarom Group

Goetze’s Candy Company

Dallas Caramel Company

Alpha Baking

The Warrell Corporation

Segment by Type

Colors

Toppings

Fillings

Flavors

Others

Segment by Application

Bakery

Confectionery

Beverages

Desserts

Snacks

Others

