Global Chromatography Solvents Market reach USD 3,536.8 billion at CAGR of 9.5% Forecast to 2024 | Key Players Merck KGaA, Avantor Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Columbus Chemicals

Global Chromatography Solvents Market latest research report offers a complete analysis of the Chromatography Solvents industry influencing driving factors, impacting trends and demand, competitive landscape and factors restraining the growth of the market. Furthermore, our analysts aim at precisely forecasting the growth rate of the Global Chromatography Solvents Market using various market sizing methodologies such as bottom-up and top-down approaches to help our clients and other enterprises gain a better understanding of the current Global Chromatography Solvents Market scenario.

Global Chromatography Solvents Market is expected to reach USD 3,536.8 billion by 2024 from USD 1,708.0 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Players:

Some of the major players operating in the market are Merck KGaA, Avantor Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Columbus Chemicals among others. And Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Merck KGAA, Avantor Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Columbus Chemicals, Elite Advanced Materials Sdn Bhd, Biosolve Chimie, Gfs Chemicals, Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Orochem Technologies Inc., Qualikems Fine Chem Pvt. Ltd., Regis Technologies, Inc., Romil Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Scharlab,S.L, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Tedia Company Inc., VWR International, LLC and Waters. among others.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Polar,

Non Polar

By Technology

LCMS,

HPLC,

UHPLC

By Application

Analytical Chromatography,

Preparative Chromatography

By End-User

Pharmaceutical,

Biotechnology Industry,

Academics and Research,

Environmental,

Cosmetic Industry,

Food and Beverage

By Geography

North America,

Europe,

APAC,

Latin America,

MEA

Market Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for chromatography solvents market are high emphasis being given to environmental testing, pollution control, food safety, drug development and other biotechnology driven research.

Apart from this the increased funding in healthcare and government grants for food safety and environmental protection is fuelling the growth of this market.

Patent Expiration

The biggest driver for the chromatography solvent is observed in the Biopharma industry. Patents of very successful drugs are expiring and many players want to step on this fruitful market, hence the development of biosimilars is booming.

In particular, the strong development of diabetes treatment in the BRIC countries currently drives the big increase of insulin production, the purification of which is realized by chromatography.

Chromatography technologies are well adapted for the purification of biosimilars since the use of semi-continous or continous chromatography increases the productivity drastically.

BOON FOR LIFE SCIENCES

For many diseases, catching and treating the disease in its early stage offers the optimal chance for a positive outcome.

Some cancers can take months or years to appear, a time during which the disease may spread and significantly alter the prognosis and treatment.

Among cancers specific to women, ovarian cancer is the leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Ovarian Cancer National Alliance.

More than 22,000 new cases of ovarian cancer are diagnosed annually. Ovarian cancer is often diagnosed in late stages, due to vague symptoms that mimic gastrointestinal disorders.

Liquid chromatography (LC) has proved to be a boon for the life sciences and pharmaceuticals industries as it has the ability to segregate a wide variety of chemical mixtures applications such as drug development and quality assessment of pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceutical products have broadened the scope of LC applications, and has become the primary growth factor for this market.

Increasing use of Chromatography in Proteomics

The proteomics market is growing due to factors such as the development of technologies that bridge the gap between genome sequence and cellular behavior, increasing R&D expenditure in the proteomics market, and increasing purchasing power of major research institutes due to the availability of funds from various organizations.

Affinity chromatography is a powerful protein separation method that is based on the specific interaction between immobilized ligands and target proteins.

It is considered to be the most selective chromatography technique to give the purest results and therefore is used in completing the protein purification process.

