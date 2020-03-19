Global Colour Cosmetics Market Growth By Key Players L’OREAL, EsteeLauder, Maybelline, Chanel, M.A.C, LANCOME, YSL, Givenchy, Guerlain, Coty, Revlon

Color cosmetics have wide applications in nail products, lip products, eye make-up, facial make-up, and other. Color cosmetics refer to the colorants and cosmetics ingredients that help to enhance the appearance of the human body. The color cosmetics include products such as eye shadows, foundations, nail paints, lipsticks, powers, and others.

The color cosmetics are segmented on the basis of target markets such as prestige products and mass products. The prestige products are projected to register high CAGR than mass products in the next five years as the brand loyalty amongst prestige color cosmetics users is rising especially in the developed regions.

The rising disposable income of people, rising consciousness about appearance, and improving quality of life are the major drivers of the color cosmetics market in the developed countries of North America and Europe as well as the emerging countries of Asia-Pacific and RoW. Moreover, the growing demand for beauty and personal care, organic cosmetic products, technological advancements in color cosmetics, attractive packaging, increasing consumer health awareness about personal care and fashion trends are projected to drive the demand for color cosmetics. In Asia-Pacific, China and India are expected to witness high demand for color cosmetics between 2018 and 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Colour Cosmetics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Colour Cosmetics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Colour Cosmetics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Colour Cosmetics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.

Nail Products

Lip Products

Eye Make-Up

Facial Make-Up

Hair Color Products

Special Effect Products

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.

Supermarket

Hypermarket

E-Commerce

Retailers

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

L’OREAL

EsteeLauder

Maybelline

Chanel

M.A.C

LANCOME

YSL

Givenchy

Guerlain

Coty

Revlon

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Colour Cosmetics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Colour Cosmetics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Colour Cosmetics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Colour Cosmetics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Colour Cosmetics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.