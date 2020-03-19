Global Cosmetic Pigments And Dyes Market Analysis Study By 2025: BASF SE, Clariant, Chem India Pigments, Dayglo Color, Eckart, Elemental Srl, Geotech, Kobo Products, Koel Colours, Kolortek,LANXESS

Global Cosmetic Pigments And Dyes Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast by 2025.

Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market Segmentation, By Elemental Composition (Inorganic Pigments, Organic Pigments, Oil Soluble Colours, Water Soluble Colours), By Type (Dyes, Pigments), By Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products, Hair Color Products, Special Effect and Special Purchase Products, Others), By Technology (Pigment Dispersion, Surface Treatments), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Market by Top Competitors

The global cosmetic pigments and dyes market highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. BASF dominated the cosmetic pigments and dyes market accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by Clariant and Miyoshi Kasei other players in this market include are Sudarshan, Sun Chemicals, Nihon Kohden Kogyo, Lanxess, Merck, Nubiola, Venator and others among others.

Key Drivers: Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market

Rise in demand for color pigments in cosmetics, in Asia-Pacific will drive the global cosmetic pigments and dyes market.

Top Key Players Covered In This Report:

BASF SE:

Founded in 1865 and headquartered in Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF SE is one of the leading chemical company. The company has five major business segments namely Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas. The cosmetic and pigment offers under performance product. Mica Base Pigments, Synthetic mica-based products, Calcium sodium borosilicate-based pigments, Bismuth oxychloride-based pigments, Specialty performance minerals are the products offers by the company for cosmetic pigment.

The company has its geographic presence in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Middle East. The various subsidiaries of the company are Wintershall (Germany), Cognis (Germany), BASF Japan, BASF Coatings (Germany), Engelhard (U.S.) and many more.

In June, BASF (Germany) announced to launch new global pigment brand into its colors and effects brand. The new brand encompasses distinct colorants and effect pigments portfolio and serve to various industries like cosmetic, agriculture, plastics and other.Emery Oleo chemicals:

Clariant

Established in 1995 and headquartered in Muttenz, Switzerland. Clariant is a company which focuses on specialty chemical. Company has four business areas: Care Chemical, Catalysis, natural resources, Plastic & Coating. Company offers cosmetic pigment and dye under care cameicals. Cosmetic Pink RC 01, Cosmenyl, Vitasyn Dyes, Sanolin Dyes are the products offered by company in pigments. These products have wide application in cosmetics and other beauty products.

The company has its geographic presence in Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Clariant Canada, Inc. (Canada), Clariant (Österreich) GmbH (Austria), Clariant Masterbatches Benelux SA (Belgium), Clariant S.A. (Brazil), Clariant Administração de Bens Ltda (Brazil) is the various subsidiaries of the company.

In July, Clariant (Switzerland) announced partnership with Lintech International, LLC (North America) to solely distribute its pigments for plastic, coating and other in across the United States of America. It will improve the service offering and logistics of distribution across the U.S.

Chem India Pigments

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ahmadabad, India. The company provides different products such as organic pigments (azo pigments), carbazol and toner violets, inorganics pigments, phthalocyanine pigments, fine paste, and color for exterior paints. These products are used in different applications such as Textile, Paints, Printing Ink, Plastic Rubber, Soap & Cement Colour etc.

The company has strong presence in India.

