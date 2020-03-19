Global display backlighting industry has reached a production volume of approximately 77628K Pcs

A backlight is a form of illumination used in liquid crystal displays (LCDs). The penetration rate of LED backlights is above 90%. LED backlights have almost taken over CCFL backlights. Display Backlighting refers to a LED backlit in this report.

At present, in developed countries, the display backlighting industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese LED production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

Chinas display backlighting industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved. Currently, China has become a large international consumption country of display backlighting, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.

The global display backlighting industry has reached a production volume of approximately 77628 KK Pcs. The top four manufacturers are Samsung, NICHIA, LG Innotek and Epistar. Other key manufacturers include Lumileds, Seoul Semiconductor, TOYODA GOSEI, Unity Opto Technology, GENESIS Photonics, Shenzhen Jufei optoelectronics, Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics, and Foshan NationStar Semiconductor.

By application, the global display backlighting market is segmented into small-sized and Mid and large-sized backlight, which are widely used for smartphone, PC monitor, Notebook, tablets, and LCD TV. The weaker LCD TV market greatly thwarted traditional LED backlight manufacturers performance in 2015, leading to declining backlight demands. Giants like Samsung and LG have shifted to the OLED technology, it can be forecast that the LED backlight will keep a decreasing trend in the future.

Display Backlighting market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Samsung

NICHIA

LG Innotek

Epistar

Lumileds

Seoul Semiconductor

TOYODA GOSEI

Unity Opto Technology

GENESIS Photonics

Shenzhen jufei optoelectronics

Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics

Foshan NationStar Semiconductor

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Small-sized

Mid and Large-sized

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Smartphone

Notebook

Tablet

Desktop PC

LCD TV

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

