Global Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market Is Booming Worldwide with Top key players – Smith’s Medical, TE Connectivit, Freescale Semiconductors Inc., Omnivision Technologies Inc., STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices Inc.

Disposable medical devices sensors are scanning devices used for diagnosis, therapeutics, and monitoring of patients suffering from diseases. These sensors are used for the identification of disease causing microbes such as virus, bacteria, and fungi.

The disposable medical devices sensors market accounted to USD 34.3billion growing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast to 2024.

Global Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market Product Type (Biosensors, Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Accelerometers, Image Sensors, and Others), Application (Patient monitoring, Diagnostics, and therapeutics), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Competitive Analysis:

The disposable medical devices sensors devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of disposable medical devices sensors devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in disposable medical devices sensors devices market are

Medtronic plc.,

GE Healthcare,

Philips N.V.,

Smith’s Medical,

TE Connectivit,

Freescale Semiconductors Inc.,

Omnivision Technologies Inc.,

STMicroelectronics,

Analog Devices Inc. and

Honeywell International Inc., among others.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Increasing prevalence of diabetes and other infectious diseases

Rising healthcare costs

Government Initiatives for research and development

Technological developments

Rising awareness about therapeutic applications of medical sensors

Low Reimbursement Policies

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Part 04: Global Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market Sizing

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast to 2024

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Part 06: GLOBAL DISPOSABLE MEDICAL DEVICES SENSORS Market Segmentation by Product

Market segmentation by product

Market segmentation by Applications

Market segmentation by End Users

Comparison by product

Others – Market size and forecast to 2024

Market opportunity by product

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas – Market size and forecast to 2024

EMEA – Market size and forecast to 2024

APAC – Market size and forecast to 2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Segmentation:

By product type the disposable medical devices sensors devices market is segmented into disposable medical devices sensors system and consumables. The consumables segment is further segmented into catheter tube, guide wires, balloons, contrast media injectors, vascular closure devices and accessories.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into biosensors, temperature sensors, pressure sensors, accelerometers, image sensors, and others. By application, the market is segmented into Patient monitoring, Diagnostics, and therapeutics. Patient monitoring is further segmented into Smart Pill and Pulse Oximeter. Diagnostics is segmented into capsule endoscope and blood glucose strip. Therapeutics is segmented into insulin Pump and dialysis.

On the basis of geography, disposable medical devices sensors devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

