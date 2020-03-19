Global Healthcare Analytics Market Insights, production, value, price, Future and Forecast up to 2023

The healthcare analytics market can be segmented on the basis of type, component, delivery mode, application, and end-user. On the basis of type, the healthcare analytics market can be segmented into descriptive analytics, diagnostic analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. The descriptive analytics segment, on the basis of types of healthcare analytics market, is reported to have the largest market share, owing to the increasing supportive and favorable healthcare policies that are launched by the government, progressive outcomes of clinical processes and the positive impact of social media on the healthcare industry.

On the basis of components, the healthcare analytics market can further be segmented into services, software, and hardware. The services segment is further categorized as support services and business analytics services; whereas the software segment is further divided into standalone and integrated. Based on components of Healthcare analytics market, the services segment holds the largest market share accounting to the elevating need for business analytics services coupled with the advancements in technical healthcare analytics software. In addition, the emerging requirement of personalized and evidence-based medicine is also responsible for increasing the demand for service-based healthcare analytics software in the market.

On the basis of delivery mode, this market is further categorized as on-premise healthcare analytics and on-demand /cloud healthcare analytics. On the basis of the delivery model of healthcare analytics market, the on-demand healthcare analytics segment is expected to grow at a steady pace; accounting to the higher flexibility, upsurge need for self-driven analytics, and pay-as-you-go cost factor. Moreover, the lack of increasing capital investments in the healthcare sector is also responsible for fuelling the growth of this market.

On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into financial analytics, clinical analytics, operational and administrative analytics, and population health management/analytics. On the basis of applications of Healthcare Analytics market, operational and Administrative Services dominated this market in 2015, accounting to the elevated count of application including strategic Analytics, supply chain management and workforce. However, the financial applications are also expected to have an anticipated growth during the forecast, owing to the increasing adoption of Healthcare analytics in both governments as well as private healthcare departments.

The key players operating in this industry are Cognizant, Health Catalyst, IBM, Mede Analytics, Inc., MedAssets, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Optum, Oracle, Inc., SAS Inc., Truven Health Analytics, and Verisk Health.

