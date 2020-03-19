Global heavy-duty pumps Market Expected to Reach $ 19,522 Million by 2025

The global heavy-duty pumps market was valued at $ 12,823 million in 2017, and is expected to reach at $ 19,522 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The centrifugal pump segment accounted for more than four-fifth of the market share in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Increase in need for more food in the developing countries due to growth in population and urbanization, drive the growth of the heavy-duty pumps market. Furthermore, the stringent rules & regulations by the government to produce heavy-duty pumps, offer significant growth potential for the global market. However, fluctuating prices of oils and raw materials hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in awareness about energy saving creates lucrative opportunities for the growth of the heavy-duty pumps market.

Heavy-duty pumps are industrial pumps that are designed specially to transfer highly corrosive and abrasive fluids efficiently from one place to another. These pumps are suitable for oil & gas transfer, chemicals transfer, sewage transfer, and other heavy-duty applications. There is an increase in demand for the machine, owing to the rise in demand for portable water, globally. In addition, high efficiency and reliability offered by these pumps to transfer different products are expected to propel the market growth. However, increase in environmental protection activities due to rapid increase in pollution restrain the market growth.

The processing industry segment based on end-user industry has the largest market share in the global heavy-duty pumps market during the forecast period. Its market share is expected to grow due to the rise in demand for chemical processing & wastewater processing across the globe. Furthermore, the others market in the product type segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the capability of heavy-duty pumps to efficiently resist corrosion.

The key players profiled in this report are Alfa Laval, EBARA Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, Gardner Denver, Inc., General Electric Company, Grundfos, ITT INC., KSB SE & Co., Sulzer Ltd., and The Weir Group PLC.

Heavy-duty pumps are widely used in the past few years in many industries such as oil & gas, food & beverage, petrochemicals, pulp & paper, and others, thereby stimulating the growth of the market. In addition, rise in infrastructural improvement and urbanization is also estimated to fuel the heavy-duty pumps market.

The market players have developed new ways to improve efficiency, and productivity of heavy-duty pumps. Heavy-duty pumps can efficiently perform heavy-duty applications such as slurry transfer, fuel oil transfer, asphalt transfer, and others. Moreover, manufacturers have implemented new technologies such as smart pipes, and others to boost the demand for heavy-duty pumps. For instance, ITT Inc. has developed technological devices such as PumpSmart Controllers and i-ALERT2 equipment health monitoring devices to control pumps, and thus, such new innovations generate revenue for the market.

Growth in demand for portable and clean water in regions such as Europe, and others drive the market growth. In addition, the features of heavy-duty pumps such as easy maintenance and high reliability are expected to propel the growth of the heavy-duty pumps market.

