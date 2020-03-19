Global Interventional Radiology Market accounted to USD 16.99 billion at CAGR 5.8% Forecast by 2025 | Major Players- Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group., Carestream Health, Esaote SpA., Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

The best players and brands on the market make calculated movements such as product launches, research, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions. This report gives the opportunity not only to compete but to surpass the competition. Global Interventional Radiology Market Report offers all the company profiles of the leading players and brands. The Global Interventional Radiology Market is divided into products, applications, end users and regions. The drivers and restrictions of the market have been explained with the help of the SWOT analysis and the Porter Five Forces tool. Global Interventional Radiology Market report is an in-depth study of the Medical Devices industry that explains the definition of the market, classifications, applications, commitments and global industry trends. The analysis of the historical year and the base year 2017 in 2016 shows that new highs will be achieved in the 2018-2025, Global Interventional Radiology Market.

According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report, the Global interventional radiology market accounted for USD 16.99billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.8%during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Interventional Radiology Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the interventional radiology market are- Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group., Carestream Health, Esaote SpA., Samsung Medison Co., Ltd, Shimadzu Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Stryker, Cook Group, Emergence Teleradiology LLC , Agilent Technologies, Inc , Carestream Health , Barco Electronic Systems Pvt. Ltd., Elekta AB, Nordion (Canada) Inc., PLANMED OY, Hologic Inc., SectraAB,Atlantis Wordwide, NCD Corporation,Sharedimaging, All Star X-ray, Amber, Jones X-Ray, OzarkImaging, EXCEL IMAGING, INC., AMD Technologies, Inc., ScImage, Inc and SonoSite, Inc.

Global Interventional Radiology Market

Interventional radiology is also called as vascular radiology. It helps in providing minimally invasive image guided treatment and diagnosis of a disease. It consists of computed tomography [CT] , ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging [MRI] and fluoroscopy, or). It has a number of advantages, for example, it is less expensive than surgery or other alternatives and risk, pain and recovery time often reduces.

Segmentation: Global Interventional Radiology Market

Global interventional radiology market is segmented on the basis of product, procedure, applications and geography.

By Product (MRI Systems, Ultrasound Imaging Systems, CT Scanners, Angiography Systems, Fluoroscopy Systems, Biopsy Devices, Other Devices), Procedure (Angiography, Angioplasty, Biopsy Devices, Embolization, Thrombolysis, Vertebroplasty, Nephrostomy, Other Procedures), Application (Cardiology, Urology & Nephrology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Other Applications) , Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Points for Analysis:

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Drivers and restrains of the market To get a comprehensive overview of the Global Interventional Radiology Market. Key developments in the market Market volume Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN INTERVENTIONAL RADIOLOGY MARKET

Rising Geriatric Population

According to United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs/Population Division; in 2017, estimated population of people with age 60 or above was 962 million, which means around 13 per cent of the population. This age bracket or group is growing at a rate of 3 per cent every year. Presently, Europe is leading the other regions in terms of population consisting of this age group. This brisk speed of ageing is expected to carry on in other regions as well, which projects that by the end of 2050 excluding Africa all regions of the world would have more than a quarter share of their total population at an age of 60 years and above. The population of this age group is projected to reach around 1.40 billion in 2030 and 2.10 billion in 2050, and could ultimately rise up to 3.10 billion in 2100. Population aged more than 65 years are more prone to diseases that require the use of interventional radiology for diagnosis and treatment.

