Global IQF Vegetables Market Growing Demand Report 2019 to 2024

Individual quick freezing (IQF) is one of the major technology used to keep variety of vegetables. IQF or individual quick freezing is the process of quickly freezing each unit of product separately, by using cold air that is blown at a high speed on a fluidized bed. Products that are frozen using IQF technology have better flavor, texture and are more nutritious than product frozen with different methods.

Large population coupled with preference toward frozen food and high disposable income contributed to a large share of the North America IQF vegetable market, and this zone took the market share of 40.56% in 2016. Many developing countries such as India and Russia are following the footsteps, since a large portion of the population can afford locally-produced IQF vegetables.

The world leading company in the IQF Vegetables industry is Dole Food, with the revenue market share of 13.58% in 2016, followed by BandG Foods Holdings, Greenyard NV, and other prominent companies include Capricorn Food Products, ConAgra Foods, J.R. Simplot, Kerry Group, Pinnacle Foods, SunOpta and Uren Food Group.

According to this study, over the next five years the IQF Vegetables market will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 820 million by 2024, from US$ 720 million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

BandG Foods Holdings

Capricorn Food Products

ConAgra Foods

Dole Food

Greenyard NV

J.R. Simplot

Kerry Group

Pinnacle Foods

SunOpta

Uren Food Group

Segmentation by product type:

Potato

Tomato

Broccoli and Cauliflower

Other

Segmentation by application:

Commercial

Household

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IQF Vegetables consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of IQF Vegetables market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IQF Vegetables manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IQF Vegetables with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of IQF Vegetables submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

