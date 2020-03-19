Global LTE Market is Expected to Garner $997 Billion by 2020, Registering a CAGR of 58.2% During the Forecast Period 2013-2020

LTE Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $997 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 58.2% during the period 2013-2020. Asia Pacific is forecast to surpass other geographical markets by 2020 with approximately 40% of the global LTE market. Current revenue (2013) from LTE market in Asia Pacific accounts to $2.8 billion and is expected to reach a value of $390 billion by 2020. Further more, this would be the fastest growing market throughout the globe, experiencing a CAGR of 71.5%.during 2013-2020.

Telecom companies have already gained good number of 4G LTE subscribers in the developed countries. On the other hand, in the present scenario, Asia Pacificis still far behind North Americain terms of subscriber strength. However, increasing customer awareness regarding LTE features and benefits and radical improvement in QoS will shoot-up the LTE adoption in the region. Rising sales of advanced gadgets, supporting 4G networks, is further intensifying the need for LTE in the Asia Pacific and other developing regions. Apart from the common subscribers, defense systems, public safety etc. are also evolving as strong applications of LTE. Rising demand in each of these segments is assisting the overall growth of the market. Increased need for high data rate, increased demand in public sector due to efficiency of LTE in speedy communication and need for high quality services are among the primary factors driving the growth of the market.

Download report sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/144

LTE is a noble technology that demands certain technological advancements in the mobile infrastructure. Mobile operators therefore need increased bandwidth and resilient network connectivity to accommodate next generation LTE networks. Telecom companies still need to work on their network stability in all regions to provide smooth and continuous service even when the customer is under roaming (within the country or abroad). Limited spectrum at different locations, states and countries is also a major challenge for the LTE service providers.

Asia Pacific is forecast to surpass other geographical markets by 2020 with approximately 40% of the global LTE market. Current revenue (2013) from LTE market in Asia Pacific accounts to $2.8 billion and is expected to reach a value of $390 billion by 2020. Furthermore, this would be the fastest growing market throughout the globe, experiencing a CAGR of 71.5%. during 2013 – 2020.

For purchase enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/144

Frequency division duplex (LTE FDD), Time division duplex (LTE TDD), and LTE Advance are the three prime technologies currently being used. Out of these three technologies, LTE TDD is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, growing at a CAGR of 58.7% during the analysis period. Quick and cost effective solutions of LTE TDD over LTE FDD are the primary reasons for this market shift. However, LTE Advance is the fastest growing market during the analysis period due to its ability to provide higher bitrates. The primary application segments of LTE are M2M and connected device, public safety LTE, voice-over LTE (VoLTE), video on demand (VoD), defense and security and such others. Browsing, surveillance and large enterprise collectively will grow at the fastest rate during the analysis period.

The report profiles top ten players in the LTE market namely – AT&T Inc, NTT Docomo Inc, Alcatel Lucent, Verizon Communication Inc, Bharti Airtel Ltd., LM Ericsson, Vodafone Group Plc., Nokia Solutions and Networks B.V., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and China Mobile Ltd.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

hel[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com