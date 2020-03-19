Global Microgrid Technology Market 2019 Industry Growth with CAGR in Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Microgrid Technology Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 156 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Microgrid Technology Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Microgrid is a localized power system comprised of distributed generation assets, energy storage devices, and smart distribution technologies that interoperates through controls and software-based intelligence systems.

Microgrid is among the most promising tools of modern distribution networks due to their versatility. Once fully customized to the electricity and heating needs of a specific end user, they can simultaneously deliver enhanced reliability, energy and cost efficiency as well as environmental benefits. Microgrid for critical infrastructure (schools, hospitals, universities, wastewater treatment plants, etc.), mainly in cities and small communities, will grow fastest by project number within the next five years, driven by CHP incentives and State resiliency programs along the East Coast, while military Microgrid will add significant additional capacity to the current microgrid landscape.

North America is currently the largest microgrid market, having captured nearly half of all vendor revenue activity. The region holds a nearly identical market share (48.59%) compared with data presented in 2016.

ABB, GE and Echelon captured the top three revenue share spots in the Microgrid market in 2016. ABB dominated with 7.53 percent revenue share, followed by GE with 5.64 percent revenue share and Echelon with 5.03 percent revenue share.

The second place is Asia regions; following North America with the Revenue market share over 27.83% in 2016. Europe is another important consumption market of Microgrid Technology.

Microgrid Technology used in industry including Campus/Institutional Microgrid, Community/Utility Microgrid, Commercial/Industrial Microgrid, Military Microgrid and Remote Microgrid. Report data showed that 41.79% of the Microgrid Technology market demand in Campus/Institutional Microgrid, 24.24% in Commercial/Industrial Microgrid, and 21.28% in Community/Utility Microgrid in 2016.

There are two kinds of Microgrid Technology, which are Grid-Tied Type Microgrid and Independent Type Microgrid. Grid-Tied Type Microgrid is important in the Microgrid Technology, with a Installed Capacity market share nearly 78.30% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Microgrid Technology industry will still be a rapid development industry. Sales of Microgrid Technology have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Microgrid Technology market will register a 14.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 25300 million by 2024, from US$ 11400 million in 2019

Request a sample copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/546141

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

ABB

GE

Echelon

SandC Electric

Siemens

General Microgrids

Microgrid Solar

Raytheon

Sunverge Energy

Toshiba

NEC

Aquion Energy

EnStorage

SGCC

Moixa

EnSync

Ampard

Green Energy Corp

Growing Energy Labs Inc

HOMER Energy

Spirae

Segmentation by product type:

Grid-Tied Type Microgrid

Independent Type Microgrid

Segmentation by application:

Commercial/Industrial Microgrid

Community/Utility Microgrid

Campus/Institutional Microgrid

Military Microgrid

Remote Microgrid

Browse full table of contents and data tables Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Microgrid-Technology-Market-Growth-Status-and-Outlook-2019-2024.html

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Microgrid Technology market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Microgrid Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Microgrid Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Microgrid Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Microgrid Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/546141

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook