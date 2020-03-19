Global Propylene Glycol Ether Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Propylene Glycol Ether market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Propylene Glycol Ether volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Propylene Glycol Ether market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings N.V.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

DowDuPont Inc.

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

Chang Chan Group

Manali Petrochemicals Limited

KH Neochem Co., Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Propylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether (PM)

Dipropylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether (DPM)

Tripropylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether (TPM)

Segment by Application

Chemical intermediate

Solvent

Coalescing agent

Coatings

Electronics

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Propylene Glycol Ether Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Propylene Glycol Ether

1.2 Propylene Glycol Ether Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Propylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether (PM)

1.2.3 Dipropylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether (DPM)

1.2.4 Tripropylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether (TPM)

1.3 Propylene Glycol Ether Segment by Application

1.3.1 Propylene Glycol Ether Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Chemical intermediate

1.3.3 Solvent

1.3.4 Coalescing agent

1.3.5 Coatings

1.3.6 Electronics

1.3 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Market Size

1.4.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Propylene Glycol Ether Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Propylene Glycol Ether Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Propylene Glycol Ether Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Propylene Glycol Ether Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Propylene Glycol Ether Production

3.4.1 North America Propylene Glycol Ether Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Propylene Glycol Ether Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Propylene Glycol Ether Production

3.5.1 Europe Propylene Glycol Ether Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Propylene Glycol Ether Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Propylene Glycol Ether Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Propylene Glycol Ether Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Propylene Glycol Ether Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Propylene Glycol Ether Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Propylene Glycol Ether Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Propylene Glycol Ether Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Propylene Glycol Ether Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Propylene Glycol Ether Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Propylene Glycol Ether Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Propylene Glycol Ether Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Propylene Glycol Ether Business

7.1 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings N.V.

7.1.1 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings N.V. Propylene Glycol Ether Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Propylene Glycol Ether Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings N.V. Propylene Glycol Ether Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Royal Dutch Shell plc

7.2.1 Royal Dutch Shell plc Propylene Glycol Ether Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Propylene Glycol Ether Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Royal Dutch Shell plc Propylene Glycol Ether Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 DowDuPont Inc.

7.3.1 DowDuPont Inc. Propylene Glycol Ether Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Propylene Glycol Ether Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 DowDuPont Inc. Propylene Glycol Ether Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 BASF SE

7.4.1 BASF SE Propylene Glycol Ether Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Propylene Glycol Ether Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 BASF SE Propylene Glycol Ether Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Eastman Chemical Company

7.5.1 Eastman Chemical Company Propylene Glycol Ether Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Propylene Glycol Ether Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Eastman Chemical Company Propylene Glycol Ether Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Chang Chan Group

7.6.1 Chang Chan Group Propylene Glycol Ether Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Propylene Glycol Ether Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Chang Chan Group Propylene Glycol Ether Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Manali Petrochemicals Limited

7.7.1 Manali Petrochemicals Limited Propylene Glycol Ether Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Propylene Glycol Ether Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Manali Petrochemicals Limited Propylene Glycol Ether Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 KH Neochem Co., Ltd

7.8.1 KH Neochem Co., Ltd Propylene Glycol Ether Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Propylene Glycol Ether Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 KH Neochem Co., Ltd Propylene Glycol Ether Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Propylene Glycol Ether Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Propylene Glycol Ether Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Propylene Glycol Ether

8.4 Propylene Glycol Ether Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Propylene Glycol Ether Distributors List

9.3 Propylene Glycol Ether Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Market Forecast

11.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Propylene Glycol Ether Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Propylene Glycol Ether Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Propylene Glycol Ether Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Propylene Glycol Ether Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Propylene Glycol Ether Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Propylene Glycol Ether Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Propylene Glycol Ether Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Propylene Glycol Ether Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

