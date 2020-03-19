Royal jelly is a honey bee secretion that is used in the nutrition of larvae, as well as adult queens. It is secreted from the glands in the hypopharynx of nurse bees, and fed to all larvae in the colony, regardless of sex or caste. The biggest market driver is peoples awareness of healthiness and the increase of disposable income, and of course, the development of processing technologies, distribution system and the policy support.

Asia-Pacific is the largest Royal Jelly consumption market, with the production advantages and taste preferences in these regions. North America and Europe will see significant growth in the forecast period, 2017-2022.

Over the next five years, RRI projects that Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 100 million by 2023, from US$ 81 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, RRI Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Fresh Royal Jelly

Royal Jelly Extract

Segmentation by application:

Food Use

Medical Products

Dietary Supplements

Other Uses

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Y.S. Organic Bee Farms

NOW Foods

Swanson Premium

Thompson

Durhams Bee Farm

Puritans Pride

Nu-Health Products

Solgar Inc.

Source Naturals

LaoShan

Wangs

HONLED

My Honey

Yi Shou Yuan

Jiangshan Bee Enterprise

Bee Master No.1

bees-caas

FZY

Bao Chun

HZ-byt

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.