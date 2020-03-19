Global Smart Pet Collar Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2024- Marketresearchnest.com

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Smart Pet Collar Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 164 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Smart Pet Collar Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A smart pet collar is a tech-enabled collar that can help track the activity and location of the pet. Smart pet collars can also be used for training purposes. Smart Collar tracks various parameters for your dog including GPS, temperature, and a buzzer for location.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their Shipment units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in Shipment turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Pet Collar market will register a 24.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1070 million by 2024, from US$ 290 million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Garmin

Whistle (Tagg)

FitBark

Petsafe

Tractive

PetPace

Loc8tor

Marco Polo

Gibi Technologies Inc

WÃœF

Nuzzle

LINK AKC

KYON

Segmentation by product type:

GPS Based

Radio Based

Other

Segmentation by application:

Tracking

Training

Monitoring

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Pet Collar consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Pet Collar market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Pet Collar manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Pet Collar with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Pet Collar submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

