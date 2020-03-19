Global TAED Market Revenue Opportunities and Analysis with Key Players- WeylChem International GmbH, Chemsfield Co. Ltd., Shanghai Deborn Co. Ltd,AKCHEMTECH CO. LTD., idCHEM Co. Ltd.

Global TAED Market is expected to reach 149.2 KT by 2025, from 127.3 KT in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global TAED Market Application (Detergents, Bleaching Agents, Cleaning Agents, Other), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

It provides overall Analysis of TAED Market with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types as well as applications and forecast period from 2018-2025.

Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) is considered to be an important component of bleaches and detergents. It acts as an activator for active oxygen bleaching agent. Bleach activators are utilized in paperboard, textiles as well as food contact paper. TAED is a colourless compound, which is produced by acetylation of ethylenediamine. It is often dyed green or blue for the utilization of laundry detergents as most important application. It is non-irritating to eyes and skin and doesn’t consist of sensitizing potential by skin contact. It has energy saving and biodegradable nature along with environment friendly characteristics. Continuous product development is considered to be one of the driving factors due to its environment friendly nature. For instance, in 2017, WeylChem International GmbH introduced WeylClean FDO XP, which is a bleach catalyst. It is a combination of two active ingredients named TAED and MnTACN for automatic dish wash.

The other players in the market are Warwick International Group Limited., JINKE Company Limited., Zhejiang Jinke Peroxide Co. Ltd., AKCHEMTECH CO. LTD., idCHEM Co. Ltd., ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED among others.

Competitive Landscape:

The global TAED market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the TAED market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for VAM in adhesive and sealant industry

Growing demand from laundry industry

Increasing demand of bleaching agent.

Market Restraint:

Limited application areas of TAED

Fluctuation in the price of raw materials is affecting the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Application

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)

Detergents

Bleaching Agents

Cleaning Agents

Other

By End User

Construction

Automobile

Pesticides

Textiles Food Ingredients

Others

