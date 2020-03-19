Global TAED Market Revenue Opportunities and Analysis with Key Players- WeylChem International GmbH, Chemsfield Co. Ltd., Shanghai Deborn Co. Ltd,AKCHEMTECH CO. LTD., idCHEM Co. Ltd.
Global TAED Market is expected to reach 149.2 KT by 2025, from 127.3 KT in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Global TAED Market Application (Detergents, Bleaching Agents, Cleaning Agents, Other), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
It provides overall Analysis of TAED Market with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types as well as applications and forecast period from 2018-2025.
Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) is considered to be an important component of bleaches and detergents. It acts as an activator for active oxygen bleaching agent. Bleach activators are utilized in paperboard, textiles as well as food contact paper. TAED is a colourless compound, which is produced by acetylation of ethylenediamine. It is often dyed green or blue for the utilization of laundry detergents as most important application. It is non-irritating to eyes and skin and doesn’t consist of sensitizing potential by skin contact. It has energy saving and biodegradable nature along with environment friendly characteristics. Continuous product development is considered to be one of the driving factors due to its environment friendly nature. For instance, in 2017, WeylChem International GmbH introduced WeylClean FDO XP, which is a bleach catalyst. It is a combination of two active ingredients named TAED and MnTACN for automatic dish wash.
Key Market Competitors:
The key players operating in the global TAED market are –
WeylChem International GmbH,
Chemsfield Co. Ltd.,
Shanghai Deborn Co. Ltd,
The other players in the market are Warwick International Group Limited., JINKE Company Limited., Zhejiang Jinke Peroxide Co. Ltd., AKCHEMTECH CO. LTD., idCHEM Co. Ltd., ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED among others.
Key Insights in the report:
Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
Market trends impacting the growth of the global TAED market
Analyze and forecast the TAED market on the basis of application and end user
Trends of key regional and country-level markets for application and end user
Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
Competitive Landscape:
The global TAED market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the TAED market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers:
Increasing demand for VAM in adhesive and sealant industry
Growing demand from laundry industry
Increasing demand of bleaching agent.
Market Restraint:
Limited application areas of TAED
Fluctuation in the price of raw materials is affecting the market.
Market Segmentation:
By Application
Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)
Detergents
Bleaching Agents
Cleaning Agents
Other
By End User
Construction
Automobile
Pesticides
Textiles Food Ingredients
Others
By Geography
North America
Canada,
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Thailand
Malaysia
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
