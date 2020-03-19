Global Truffle Oil Market Size, Status, Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Truffle Oil Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 134 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Truffle oil is a modern culinary ingredient used to impart the flavor and aroma of truffles to a dish.

Truffle oil is top-quality olive oil that has been infused with either white or black truffles. Both types of truffles have an earthy, mushroom flavor. Truffle oil was originally created when truffles are soaked in olive oil. Before commercial truffle oil was introduced in the 1980s, chefs in Italy and France traditionally made they own by steeping tiny bits of fresh truffles in high-quality olive oil. Our data do not cover chemically synthesized truffle oil.

Urbani, Marcel Plantin, Truffle Hunter and Sabatino Tartufi are major players in the sales market. These companies are also the largest truffle suppliers in the world. Urbani is the market leader of global which hold about 15% revenue market share.

The downstream customers are mainly focused on EU and North America. In 2016, Europe holds 82.5% of the consumption share. At the same time, Pasta and Risotto, Pizza and Vegetables are the main consumption applications of truffle oil. In 2016, Pasta and Risotto holds 27% of truffle oil consumption.

According to this study, over the next five years the Truffle Oil market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 33 million by 2024, from US$ 25 million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Urbani

Marcel Plantin

Truffle Hunter

Sabatino Tartufi

AROTZ

Monini

La truffe du Ventoux

Conservas Ferrer

Savitar

Gazzarrini Tartufi

Segmentation by product type:

Black Truffle Oil

White Truffle Oil

Segmentation by application:

Pasta and Risotto

Pizza

Enhance the Flavor

Vegetables

Meat

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Truffle Oil consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Truffle Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Truffle Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Truffle Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Truffle Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

