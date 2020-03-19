Global Wireline Services Market Growing Demand Report 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Wireline Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 136 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Wireline Services Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Wireline Service is the routine maintenance of a wellbore with wireline tools or any other devices so that well completion operations can be further worked upon. The service uses a cabling technology that a wireline service provider in oil and gas exploration and production business provides. This cabling technology together with the tools perform functions like intervening, pipe recovery and reservoir evaluation, etc.

Wireline Services is mainly used for three applications: Wireline Logging, Wireline Intervention and Wireline Completion. And Wireline Completion is the most widely used which takes up about 63.17% of the global market in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption region of Wireline Services in the world in the past few years. North America market took up about 26.50% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 20.31%, and MEA is followed with the share about 17.85%.

USA, UK, UAE and Norway are now the key developers of Wireline Services. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers.

Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Archer, Weatherford and COSL are the key suppliers in the global Wireline Services market. Top 3 took up about 60% of the global market in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Wireline Services market will register a 0.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8510 million by 2024, from US$ 8230 million in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes

Weatherford

Superior Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services

CandJ Energy Services

Expro Group

Archer

COSL

Basic Energy Services

Oilserv

Wireline Engineering

SGS SA

CNPC/CPL

EQT/Qinterra

Segmentation by product type:

Electric Line

Slick Line

Segmentation by application:

Wireline Logging

Wireline Intervention

Wireline Completion

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wireline Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Wireline Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wireline Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wireline Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Wireline Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

