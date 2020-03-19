Globally 56.71% of basalt fiber was consumed in Road & Building Construction, while 7.05% and 24.28% were respectively consumed in the automotive industry and military industrial.

Basalt Fiber is a material made from extremely fine fibers of basalt, which is composed of the minerals plagioclase, pyroxene, and olivine. It is similar to carbon fiber and fiberglass, having better mechanical properties than fiberglass, but being significantly cheaper than carbon fiber. It is used as a fireproof textile in the aerospace and automotive industries and can also be used as a composite to produce products such as camera tripods.

Basalt Fiber is made from a single material, crushed basalt, from a carefully chosen quarry source and unlike other materials such as glass fiber, essentially no materials are added. The basalt is simply washed and then melted.

Basalt fiber industry has broad development prospects, the value is favored by investors, production companies gradually increased. Fiber manufacturer must continue to strengthen internal technological innovation, improve product quality, also has the external dual role: materials suppliers and solutions providers. The degree of Basalt Fiber technological innovation directly determines the development speed and the development space of Basalt Fiber industry, and even the success or failure of the basalt fiber industry.

According to the statistics, the basalt fiber industry is relatively concentrated. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world basalt fiber. The main market players are Kamenny Vek, Technobasalt-Invest, Sudaglass, Mafic, Zaomineral, Aerospace Tuoxin, Shanxi Basalt Fiber, GMV, Jiangsu Tianlong, Tongxin, Jilin Jiuxin, Zhejiang GBF, etc. Based on the survey, the top ten manufacturers were estimated to account for 76.37% volume market share.

Basalt fibers are made up of two components: the basalts and the wetting agent. There are mainly two types of basalt fiber: 1) Basalt chopped fiber 2) Basalt continuous fiber. Basalt chopped fiber made up about 69.10% of the global basalt fibers. Globally 56.71% of basalt fiber was consumed in Road & Building Construction, while 7.05% and 24.28% were respectively consumed in the automotive industry and military industrial.

In consumption market, the global sales value increases with the 7-8% average growth rate. China, Russia and North America are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. China was approximately holding 45.71% consumption market share.

The global Basalt Fiber market is valued at 44 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 78 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2018-2025.

