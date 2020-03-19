The high-strength, high modulus (stiffness) and light-weight properties of carbon fiber have taken sporting goods to the next level of performance. Golf shafts, racquets, skis, snowboards, hockey sticks, fishing rods, bats, and bicycles have all been advanced through carbon fiber reinforcements and the opportunities to further improve sporting good applications are boundless. The reason for using carbon fiber for sporting good applications is not only its light-weight and durable properties, but also the freedom it provides when designing highly-specific applications. The precise feeling and shape of a piece of equipment, which is critical to its performance, are easily achieved when working with carbon fiber materials.

Carbon fibers are highly preferred for the manufacture of sports equipment like rackets and sports sticks, majorly due to their exceptional properties such as lightweight, improved resistance, high strength to weight ratio, and stiffness. With the increasing demand for advanced sports equipment, the requirement for carbon fibers to produce such advanced equipment is increasing substantially. Carbon fibers possess properties like fiber yield, consistent sizing content, and processing characteristics like low fuzz or even tow spreadability, which make them suitable for applications in the sports industry. Also, by using carbon fibers, the sports equipment manufacturers can control the tensile strength and the tensile modulus of the high-performance equipment.

North America accounted for over 35.0% of the revenue share owing to high technological advancement leading to increasing use of composites for various sports equipment such as polo sticks and lacrosse sticks. Growing demand for artificial turf for American football, basketball courts, and golf is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

Europe demand for sports composites was valued at over USD 900 million. The region is driven by the presence of a large number of sports composites manufacturers, thus increasing the widespread availability of the product at a competitive price. In addition, increasing adoption of hockey and tennis in European countries such as Germany and France is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 116 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Request for a Sample PDF of Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment research report

Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Hexcel

SGL Group

TEIJIN

Toray Industries

Cytec Solvay Group

DowAksa

Kemrock Industries and Exports

Nippon Graphite Fiber

Taekwang Industrial

Weihei Tuozhan Fiber

ZOLTEK Carbon Fiber

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

PAN-Based

Pitch-Based

Others

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Sports Sticks

Rackets

Skis and Snowboards

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

Browse contents of Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Influencer Marketing & Press Release

[email protected]

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580