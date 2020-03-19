Growth of Hologram market in global industry: overview, size and share 2019-2024

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Hologram Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 162 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Hologram refers to the acquisition and processing of holograms with a digital sensor array, typically a CCD camera or a similar device.

Lyncee Tec, zSpace, Inc, HoloTech Switzerland AG, Vision Optics GmbH and Eon Reality, Inc are the key players and accounted for 40.93%, 5.75%, 6.60%, 6.88% and 6.12% respectively of the overall Holography market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in United States, with 33.5% share in 2016. It has unshakable status in this field.

This report studies the Hologram Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hologram market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of Hologram: Hologram Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a swot analysis of the key vendors.

The applications of this market are mainly healthcare, education and research, manufacturing and entertainment, healthcare take a share of 34% of global market in 2016.

This market players’ key products are digital holography microscopes, digital holography printing, digital holography imaging, digital holography displays, holography software and platforms etc. Lyncee Tec is the most popular players of digital holography microscope market, it dominates the whole DHM market. There are two main companies in the world printing poster-sized digital holograms, i.e. Geola and HoloTech Switzerland AG (formerly Zebra Imaging).

The market can be classified by hardware, software and service, hardware are mostly digital holography microscope and displays, take a market share of 59%, the software are diversify software and system, the service are like digital holography imaging, extremely demanding inline inspection. The software and service market almost split equally the rest of the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hologram market will register a 27.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 120 million by 2024, from US$ 29 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hologram business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hologram market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Hardware (HW)

Software (SW)

Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Entertainment

Healthcare

Automotive

Retail Sector

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Lyncee Tec

zSpace, Inc

HoloTech Switzerland AG

Vision Optics GmbH

Eon Reality, Inc

Holoxica Limited

4Deep inwater imaging

Geola

Leia, Inc

Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA

RealView Imaging

Phase Holographic Imaging

Mach7 Technologies

Fraunhofer IPM

Nanolive SA

FoVI 3D

Jasper Display Corporation

Kino-mo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Highlights of the Global Hologram report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Hologram market

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Important changes in market dynamics

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hologram market size by key regions/countries, product type and application. To understand the structure of Hologram market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Hologram players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Hologram with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Hologram submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

