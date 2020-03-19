Growth of Rice Starch in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Rice Starch Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 121 pages with table and figures in it.

Rice starch is characterized by very small granules in the range of 2-8 Î¼m, being much smaller than those of other cereals, tubers and roots, such as corn and potato. Its granule size is comparable to the size of fat globules, therefore ideally suited to mimic a full bodied fatty mouthfeel. It provides creamy textures and can serve as natural fat replacer. It can be widely used in food industry, pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry and Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry Care industry.

This report studies the Rice Starch Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Rice starch can be classified into two types: food grade rice starch and industry grade rice starch. Food grade rice starch is widely used in food industry and pharmaceutical industry. Industry grade rice starch is widely used in cosmetic industry, papermaking industry, spinning industry and other industries.

Major raw materials for rice starch are rice and caustic soda. On the global market, supply of raw materials is very full. But many manufacturers discontinued in recent years due to the product gross margin are low and the price of corn starch is lower than rice starch in some application.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Rice Starch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of production technology. In recent two years, Chinese manufacturers can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology. Such as Anhui Lianhe and Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology company can produce food grade rice starch and industry grade rice starch.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Rice Starch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 240 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BENEO

Ingredion

Bangkok starch

Thai Flour

AGRANA

WFM Wholesome Foods

Golden Agriculture

Anhui Lianhe

Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Food Grade Rice Starch

Industry Grade Rice Starch

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry

Others

Highlights of the Global Rice Starch report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Rice Starch market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Rice Starch market.

Chapter 1, to describe Rice Starch Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Rice Starch , with sales, revenue, and price of Rice Starch , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Rice Starch , for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

, for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Rice Starch market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rice Starch sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

