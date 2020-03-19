Guanidine Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Guanidine Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Guanidine Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Guanidine Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Guanidine is the compound with the formula HNC(NH2)2. It is a colourless solid that dissolves in polar solvents. It is a strong base that is used in the production of plastics and explosives. It is found in urine as a normal product of protein metabolism. Guanidine is the functional group on the side chain of arginine. In this report, the guanidine includes guanidine nitrate, guanidine hydrochloride, guanidine carbonate, guanidine phosphate, guanidine sulfate, guanidine sulfamate, etc.

Global Guanidine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Borealis AG

Vihita Chem

SANWA Chemical

Beilite

Dongwu

Zhongda Chemical

Zibo Nano

Yuanda Xingbo

Haihua

Qianjiang

Xiangshun

Sanding

Jinchi

Kunhua

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Synthesis

Natural

By End-User / Application

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticide

Dye

Others

