Hadoop Market | Opportunities | Review | Size | Status and Forecast 2019-2024

Hadoop, the Apache Hadoop developed by Apache Software Foundation, is an open-source software framework for storing data and running applications on clusters of commodity hardware. It provides massive storage for any kind of data, enormous processing power and the ability to handle virtually limitless concurrent tasks or jobs.

The base Apache Hadoop framework is composed of the following modules:

Hadoop Common – contains libraries and utilities needed by other Hadoop modules

Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) – a distributed file-system that stores data on commodity machines, providing very high aggregate bandwidth across the cluster;

Hadoop YARN – a platform responsible for managing computing resources in clusters and using them for scheduling users’ applications; and

Hadoop Map Reduce – an implementation of the MapReduce programming model for large-scale data processing.

Hadoop are solution for DDoS attack.

The leading growing market is Asia Pacific, such as China, India, Japan, Korea, SEA, etc. USA and Europe are the mature market with relatively lower growth rate.

North America is the largest Hadoop market in the world these years, and USA is the largest country of Hadoop market in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 50% the global market in 2016 (90% of North America Hadoop market), while Europe was about 23.3%, and Asia-Pacific is followed with the share about 14.8%.

USA is now the most key developers of Hadoop distributions. There are some vendors with poor quality or introduced products, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the abroad vendors. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas providers.

Cloudrea, Hortonworks, MapR Tech, Dell/EMC/Pivotal, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services are the key suppliers in the global Hadoop market. Top 3 took up about 56% of the global market in 2016. Cloudrea, Hortonworks and MapR Tech are the most popular Hadoop distributions in the world.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hadoop market will register a 33.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9400 million by 2024, from US$ 1700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Hadoop business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Cloud-based

On-premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial

Government

Others

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Cloudrea

Hortonworks

MapR Tech

Dell/EMC/Pivotal

IBM

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hadoop market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Hadoop market by identifying its various subsegments.

by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Hadoop players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Hadoop with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Hadoop submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

