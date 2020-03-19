Hadoop Market Registering a CAGR of 63.4% During the Period 2016-2021

Global Hadoop Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $84.6 billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of 63.4% during the period 2016-2021.North America accounted for around 52% share of the overall market revenue in 2015, owing to higher rate of adoption in industries such as IT, banking, and government sector. Europe is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 65.7% during the forecast period (2016 – 2021).

The Hadoop ecosystem comprises Hadoop software, hardware and services. In 2015, the services segment dominated the market, accounting for approx. 49% share owing to growing demand for big data analysis across various organizations. The Hadoop services market is further segmented into consulting, training & outsourcing, integration & deployment, and middleware & support services. The consulting, training & outsourcing segment generated revenue of $1.6 billion in 2015. The integration & deployment services segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 64.8% during the forecast period, due to increasing investments in big data analytics and demand for real-time operations. The Hadoop software market is segmented into application software, management software, packaged software, and performance monitoring software. Application software was the highest revenue-generating segment in the market in 2015, whereas packaged software segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR by 2021.

The major end users of Hadoop-based products and services comprise manufacturing, BFSI, retail, telecommunication, healthcare & life sciences, hospitality & travel, media & entertainment, trade & transport, government sector and IT & ITES. Among all the verticals, BFSI would be the highest revenue generating sector from 2016 onwards, constituting 14.7% of the overall market by 2021. In terms of growth, Trade and transportation sector is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 76.3% during 2016-2021.

The key companies profiled in this report, include Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Datameer, Inc., Hortonworks, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, MapR Technologies, Teradata Corporation, Teradata Corporation, and MarkLogic. Renowned players, including Hortonworks, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Mark Logic, and others have focused on development of advanced, Hadoop-based data storage, management, and analytics solutions to cater to the customised requirements of business enterprises.

