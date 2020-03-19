High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food Market Size, Key Players, Applications, Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast 2024 – Industry Research Report 2019

High-Pressure Processing (HPP) is a cutting-edge USDA–approved all natural process that utilizes intense water pressure to protect against harmful bacteria without affecting a food product’s taste, texture, appearance or nutritional value.

The global average price of High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food is in the decreasing trend, from 5825 USD/MT in 2011 to 5787 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food includes Meat & Poultry Products, Juices & Beverages, Fruit & Vegetable, Seafood Products sand other. The proportion of Meat & Poultry Products in 2015 is about 32.4%, and the proportion of Fruit & Vegetable in 2015 is about 33.9%. They are the most popular High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food.

High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food is widely sold by Supermarket, Direct Store, Online and Other. The most proportion of High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food is sold by Supermarket, and the market share in 2015 is about 53%.

North America region is the largest supplier of High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food, with a production market share nearly 50% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food, enjoying production market share about 26% in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31.5%.

Market competition is intense between the giant. Hormel food, Espuna, Campofrio Alimentacio, Cargill, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Meat & Poultry Products

Juices & Beverages

Fruit & Vegetable

Seafood Products

Others

Segmentation by application:

Supermarket

Direct Store

Online

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Hormel food

Espuna

Campofrio Alimentacio

Cargill

Suja Life

Echigo Seika

Universal Pasteurization

Hain Celestial

Avure Technologies

Motivatit

Safe Pac Pasteurization

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

