Hospital Acquired Bacterial Infections Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2020

Hospital acquired bacterial infections (HABI) or nosocomial infections are type of infections commonly caused by bacterial pathogens and are acquired in healthcare facilities or hospitals. These pathogens should be examined in all patients who have developed some kind of clinical deterioration unexplained during the initial diagnosis. Currently, HABI market is a lucrative market venture due to increasing incidence rate of hospital acquired infections, which makes this industry a highly profitable and attractive market.

In the geographical analysis, North America is the leading market for hospital acquired bacterial infections treatment and testing market. Due to stringent hospital regulatory policies and increased government initiatives to prevent and control various hospital-acquired infections, this region is able to maintain its dominant position across the world. Europe closely follows North America is terms of growth, due to increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections. According to the Health Protection Agency (HPA) approximately of patients in hospitals in England acquire some form of bacterial infection during their hospital stay. However, other regions such as South East Asia, Middle East and Latin America are expected to be the promising markets in the near future. Owing to the rising disposable income among population, increasing incidence of bacterial infections and developing healthcare infrastructure, these regions are expected to be the potential market in the near future.

Some of the major factors propelling the growth of Hospital Acquired Bacterial Infections (HABI) market are increasing incidence rate of hospital acquired bacterial infections and introduction of novel therapeutics that are safe and highly effective. Moreover, development of personalized medicines designed specifically according to the genetic composition of an individual is also expected to drive this market to a certain extent. It is also expected that introduction of innovative infection control devices and products, that are cost-effective would help in the market size expansion of the overall HABI market. However, patent expiries of antibacterial drugs such as Invanz, Levaquin, Zyvox and Tobi are expected to erode the hospital acquired bacterial infections market.

Additionally, market-restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market are increased hygiene surveillance in hospitals and healthcare facilities along with resistance developed against antibacterials, which makes existing antibacterial drugs archaic in some circumstances. However, concerns focusing on product safety and effectiveness along with availability of these products are some of the factors that considerably affect the sales and growth of the hospital acquired bacterial infections market.

Currently, the hospital acquired bacterial infections market is a highly fragmented market due to the involvement of many established and emerging players. Some of the key players involved in the Hospital Acquired Bacterial Infections (HABI) market are Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc, Bayer Schering Pharma AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cepheid, Inc., Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Pfizer, Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

