Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market Will Reach A High Market Value During 2018 – 2026

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global hospital infection therapeutics market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of hospital infection therapeutics and new players planning to enter the market.

This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global hospital infection therapeutics market regarding leading segments based on infection, therapeutics, and region.

The global hospital infection therapeutics market has been segmented based on therapeutics, infection, and region. In terms of therapeutics, the global market has been classified into anti-bacterial drugs, anti-fungal drugs, anti-viral drugs, and others.

The others segment comprises drug classes such as anti-parasitic drugs. The anti-bacterial drugs segment has been divided into cell wall synthesis inhibitors, protein synthesis inhibitors, and others. The anti-fungal drugs segment has been categorized into Caspofungin, Amphotericin B, and others. Based on infection, the global hospital infection therapeutics market has been segmented into hospital acquired pneumonia, urinary tract infections, gastrointestinal disorders, bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, and other hospital infections.

The bottom-up approach for determining the market size was employed using various market indicators obtained from secondary sources, which include population in 2017, prevalence of all types of hospital acquired infections in major countries, variations in therapy cost across major regions, and approval of therapeutics in specific regions.

The top-down approach was used to derive the market size for therapeutics segments, wherein revenues of all publicly listed market players were obtained through secondary sources and analyzed for hospital infection therapeutics specific revenues by narrowing down to revenue percentage for therapeutics segment through extensive secondary analysis of annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, primary interviews, and others. Data triangulation is based on secondary research (top-down and bottom-up approaches) and primary research.

Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends that have significant impact on the global hospital infection therapeutics market and could influence it in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different regions. The competitive scenario among different market players has been evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report.

These factors are likely to help market players take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global hospital infection therapeutics market. The report also comprises of regulatory scenario by region/global, pipeline analysis, reimbursement scenario by region/global, disease prevalence & incidence rate globally with key countries, health care industry overview, value chain analysis, and porter’s five forces analysis.

In terms of region, the global hospital infection therapeutics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

The report also provides market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. This section of the report also provides the market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global hospital infection therapeutics market.

Major players operating in the global hospital infection therapeutics market are Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Allergan plc, Sanofi S.A., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, among others.

The global hospital infection therapeutics market has been segmented as follows:

Global Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market, by Therapeutics

Anti-bacterial Drugs

Anti-fungal Drugs

Anti-viral Drugs

Others

Global Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market, by Infection

Hospital Acquired Pneumonia

Urinary Tract Infections

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Bloodstream Infections

Surgical Site Infections

Other Hospital Infections

Global Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



