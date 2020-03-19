Hydrochloric Acid Market Key Drivers & on-Going Trends | 2016 – 2024

The global hydrochloric acid market is projected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period, thanks to the increasing number of applications of hydrochloric acid. In addition, the rising focus of key players on the expansion of the product portfolio in order to enhance their market presence and create a niche across the globe is estimated to supplement the growth of the global hydrochloric acid market in the coming years. With these factors, the market is expected to register a healthy growth rate throughout the forecast period.

The research study on the global hydrochloric acid market offers a thorough overview, presenting insights into the primary factors that are likely to impact the development of the market in the near future. With the assistance of analytical tools, the latest trends, promising opportunities, and challenges in the global hydrochloric acid market has been provided in the study. In addition, the key segmentation, technological developments, and the competitive scenario of the market have been discussed at length to offer a strong understanding.

Global Hydrochloric Acid Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising demand from the MDI/TDI industry worldwide is one of the key factors anticipated to encourage the growth of the global hydrochloric acid market in the coming years. The increasing use of hydrochloric acid in oil well acidizing industry, thanks to the enhancement in the flow of reservoir rock by dissolving calcite cement, dolomite, and limestone and permeability is another factor likely to accelerate the growth of the global market.

On the other hand, the diminishing demand for fluorocarbons owing to several environmental hazards is projected to restrict the growth of the global hydrochloric acid market in the next few years. In addition, the harsh effects of hydrochloric acid on human health is anticipated to curb the growth of the market. Nonetheless, the rising demand for high-quality and pure hydrochloric acid and the increasing gap between demand and supply are some of the important factors that are likely to generate promising opportunities for the key players operating in it.

Global Hydrochloric Acid Market: Region-wise Outlook

From a geographical perspective, the global hydrochloric acid market has been divided into the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Europe. Among these segments, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global hydrochloric acid market as it is the largest consumer across the globe. The high growth and the rising demand for hydrochloric acid in this region can be attributed to the increasing application in the food processing and TDI/MDI industries. The rising number of applications of hydrochloric acid is projected to accelerate the growth of the Asia Pacific market in the next few years.

Furthermore, North America is expected to remain in the second position in the global hydrochloric acid market in terms of revenue. The growing demand from oil well acidizing industry is one of the key factors expected to fuel the growth of the hydrochloride acid market in North America. On the other hand, Europe is estimated to witness sluggish growth in the forecast period, owing to the effluent disposal and environmental regulations concerning food and metal processing procedures.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

As per the study, the global market for hydrochloric acid is expected to witness intense competition in the next few years. Some of the key players operating in the hydrochloric acid market across the globe are Dow Corning, Du Pont, Pioneer America, BASF SE, Lyondell Chemical Company, and Bayer. The research study has provided detailed profiles of these players in order to offer a strong understanding of the market and guide the new players in making effective business decisions in the near future.