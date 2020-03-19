Cable trays are a safe and feasible solution for supporting requirements of electric power, signal, control, instrumentation, and communication cables. These are available in numerous styles & sizes and are considered highly useful in conditions when the possibility of changes in wiring systems is expected. New cables can be installed by laying them in the tray, instead of pulling them through a pipe. Cable tray wiring systems are preferred over equivalent conduit wiring systems in terms of safety, dependability, space, and cost.

The global market for cable trays is characterized by the supply of cable trays that have good tensile strength and heavy load carrying capacity. Manufacturers of cable trays manufacture products that have reliable characteristics and effective functionality. Cable trays are highly preferred by end consumers as they provide ease of maintenance in the cable management system. The global demand for cable trays is expected to grow prominently due to the requirement in the telecom industry. The telecom market segment is anticipated to sustain the growing demand for cable trays over the forecast period 2017-2025.

One of the major drivers for this market is rising popularity over cable conduits. Cable conduits have been the preferred choice for industrial plants and commercial buildings. However, cable trays are gaining popularity due to their design flexibility, simplicity, and lower installation cost. Depending on the type of circuits and the wiring density, the incorporation of a cable tray wiring system may result in up to 60% cost reduction as compared to the conduit wiring system. The cable tray wiring system saves costs in design, material procurement, installation, and maintenance areas.

In this market study, analysts have estimated the Americas to dominate the cable tray market during the forecast period. High consumption rates in major end-verticals such as power, construction, manufacturing, and IT and telecommunication are driving the growth momentum in this region. The US is the largest revenue contributor to the cable tray market in North America. The majority of the cable tray demands in the US comes from the upgrading and maintaining assignments of the electrical and communication network infrastructure. Other countries such as Canada and Mexico will also contribute significantly to the revenue of the cable trays market in the next few years.

