Increasing Consumer Adoption to Fuel Demand for Demineralized Whey Powder Ingredient Market

Irrespective of its use or application, milk remains to be the most essential source of adequate nutrition, enriching consumers’ lives with fats, protein, calcium and minerals. Contrary to its ever-growing demand, milk is not uniformly available in all parts of the world. The “dairy-deficit” parts of the world are compensating to this shortfall by shifting towards alternatives, wherein demineralized whey powder among the top non-dairy products imported in such regions. According to Future Market Insights’ recent report, the global market for demineralized whey powder ingredients is growing steadily, owing to high imports of demineralized whey powder ingredients in regions with short supply of milk & dairy products.

The report projects that the global market for demineralized whey powder ingredients, which is pegged to reach US$ 491.1 Mn value by 2017-end, will soar at a steady CAGR of 5.1% and bring in more than US$ 800 Mn in revenues towards the end of 2027. During this decadal forecast period, the global demand for demineralized whey powder ingredients will grow on the account of

increasing demand for healthy alternatives for infant foods with synthetic ingredients

rising adoption of additives in food industry

prevalence of complications related to lactation, and

growing need for specialty ingredients in high-performance sports drinks

Rising use of high-added value dairy products in food & beverage end-users has also propelled the consumption of demineralized whey powder ingredients. Surging demand of high-protein bakery products is also instrumenting the market’s growth, while recent developments are anticipating a promising application of demineralized whey powder ingredients as drug carriers in production of pharmaceuticals. The report also anticipates that growth of global demineralized whey powder ingredient market will be restrained due to sheer lack of awareness. Dairy product manufacturers aren’t aware about reusability of by-products in cheese production. These products can be used in production of demineralized whey powder ingredients, which can extend the manufacturing purview of dairy companies.

The global demineralized whey powder ingredient market is also expected to witness hindrances in its growth due to a weak distribution network. Leading as well as emerging players in the global market are facing loses due to poor abilities of distributors. A comprehensive profiling of competitive landscape in the global demineralized whey powder ingredients market is included in this report, which includes companies namely Valio Oy, Eurosérum, Lactalis Ingredients, Dairy Crest Group Plc., Milkfood Limited, Ornua Co-op Limited, Prolactal GmBh, Kaskat Sp Z.o.o., Alimenta Srl, FrieslandCampina International B.v, Hoogwegt, Charotar Casein Company, Dairygold Co-Operative Society Limited, Senel & Co B.V., Kerry Inc, Roosevelt Dairy Trade, Inc., Mahaan Proteins Limited, Almira, Melkweg Holland B.V., Naarden Polska Sp. z o.o.

Key findings in the report project that demand for demineralized whey powder products with 40% demineralized whey will gain traction towards the end of 2027. In terms of revenue, products with 90% demineralized whey will record fastest growth at 5.6% CAGR. Infant food will be largest application of demineralized whey powder ingredients, accounting for nearly 40% of market revenues in 2017. With close to one-third share, North America will dominate global demineralized whey powder ingredient market in terms of value throughout the forecast period. Demand for demineralized whey powder ingredients is expected to witness considerable surge in Middle East & Africa and the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region.

