Increasing Consumer Adoption to Fuel Demand for Fermented Dairy Ingredients Market

Demand for nutritional products has soared in recent years, especially in developing countries where malnourishment remains a major concern. Fermented dairy products being a major source of nutrition are gaining traction in both developed and emerging countries. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), revealed that approximately 150 million households are currently engaged in milk production across the globe. Over the last three decades, the global milk production has increased by over 50%, from 500 million tonnes in 1983 to 769 million tonnes in 2013. This growing consumption of milk and milk products is creating significant growth opportunities for dairy product manufacturers who are now incorporating additional value to their products using fermented diary ingredients. Future Market Insights’ latest report projects that global fermented dairy ingredients market revenue will increase at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2017–2027).

As per the report, the global fermented dairy market is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 4,856.5 Mn by the end of 2017. Increasing per capita expenditure on dairy products is expected to favour the future prospects of the global fermented dairy ingredients market. The report also assesses that fermented dairy ingredients are likely to face stern competition from cheaper alternatives available in the market. In addition, growing consumer preference for alternative products such as probiotics and other supplements is expected to dampen the surging spirit of the global fermented dairy ingredients market to a certain extent. Fluctuating prices of fermented dairy products and unsafe handling process that compromises product safety and quality is also subduing the growth of the market in regions such Europe and Asia Pacific.

By product type, cheese currently accounts for the largest value share of the market followed by flavoured milk. This is primarily owing to the growing interest of dairy ingredient manufacturers to bring new innovative cheese products with unique flavours and improved textures in order to increase the product value. Meanwhile, the yoghurt segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR, as the global consumption of yoghurt is on the rise.

Among regions, the market in Western Europe accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016, reaching a valuation of US$ 1,366 Mn. Towards the end of forecast period, the region’s market is expected to stand at US$ 3,575.7 Mn, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2%. The abolition of milk quota system and increasing demand for frozen and freeze-dried starter dairy cultures is driving the market for fermented dairy ingredients in Western Europe. Asia Pacific (APEC) and North America are the two other lucrative markets for fermented dairy ingredients. Between 2017 and 2027, the market in APEJ is set to witness a robust CAGR of 10.5%, which is credited to the rising popularity of flavoured milk among consumers across China and Australia.

Some of the leading companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke DSM N.V., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Cargill Incorporated, Bioprox (A subsidiary of Proxis Développement), Novozymes, Kerry Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Lake International Technologies, DairyChem Inc., CSK Food Enrichment, CP Ingredients Limited, Epi Ingredeints, Dairy Connection Inc., Socius Ingredients LLC, The Tatua Cooperative Dairy Company Ltd, Koninklijke DSM NV, Corbion. Manufacturers are providing ingredients according to specific requirements of the client. Also, many of the players are actively focusing on launching variety of ingredients in the market to increase their consumer base.

