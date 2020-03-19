INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION SERVICES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Industrial automation services include practices and processes involved in the designing, installation, maintenance and support, and operations of automation systems in industrial plants.

The analysts forecast the global industrial automation services market to generate a revenue of more than USD 47 billion by 2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial automation services market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Industrial Automation Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• Emerson Electric

• Honeywell

• Rockwell Automation

• Siemens

Market driver

• Growing need for a main automation contractor

Market challenge

• Interoperability issues

Market trend

• Value chain integration by automation solution providers

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE TYPE

• Segmentation by service type

• Comparison by service type

• PE – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• M&S – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• OS – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Consulting – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by service type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Process industries – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Discrete industries – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Value chain integration by automation solution providers

• Virtualization of automation control systems

• Growing implementation of Software as a service

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Market positioning of vendors

• ABB

• Emerson Electric

• Honeywell

• Rockwell Automation

• Siemens

Continued…..

