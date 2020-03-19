Industrial Enzymes Market To Soar Through Key End-use Industries During The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

The carbohydrases, proteases, polymerases & nucleases, Lipase, phytase are the types of enzymes used in manufacturing of industrial enzymes. The carbohydrases is expected to drive the industrial enzymes market during the forecast period. Carbohydrases and proteases are widely used various applications such as food & beverages, household and cleaning products. The demand for phytase is high due to its use in animal feeds. Enzymes like phospholipase and lipase are commonly used for biofuel production. With the increasing demand for biofuel, the demand for industrial enzymes like lipase and phospholipase also increase simultaneously. The increase in the life styles of the people and high income are the reasons for driving the industrial enzymes market.

Global Industrial Enzymes Market: Key Segments Market

The global industrial enzymes market can be classified according to the applications such as food & beverages, household & personal care, animal feeds, bio-energy and others. The food and beverages segment is expected to drive the industrial enzymes market during the forecast period. The food and beverages segment have the largest share in 2016 followed by the personal & household care. But bio-energy is anticipated to be the fastest growing among all due to the unconditional support from the government for the environment friendly products. The market of industrial enzymes for animal feed will remains stagnant due to the slow growth.

Global Industrial Enzymes Market: Regional Outlook

North America held the largest share of the global Industrial enzymes market in 2016 in terms of consumption. Growth of the region is primarily ascribed to the increase in the demand from consumer base and food industries in the region. Europe also held a large share of the global industrial enzymes market in terms of production of industrial enzymes in 2016 and is expected to further grow during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing due increasing population, expanding food & beverage industry, positive economic outlook, expanding middle class population, government initiatives supporting investment in biotechnology. The global market share of North America, Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to increase at a high CAGR during the forecast period, while the global market share of Latin America and Middle East and Africa is expected to increase at a slow pace during the forecast period.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for industrial enzymes at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global industrial enzymes market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for industrial enzymes market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the industrial enzymes market at the global and regional level.

Global Industrial Enzymes Market: Scope of the Study

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global industrial enzymes market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the industrial enzymes market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global industrial enzymes market by segmenting it in terms of type such as carbohydrases, proteases, polymerases & nucleases, lipase, phytase and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of industrial enzymes for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of industrial enzymes has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on type and applications of industrial enzymes. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

