Industrial Services Market Share and Forecasts Research Report 2018

Global Industrial Services Market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Industrial Services are the services which are provided by organizations to the industries according to their need. The services include in this are engineering and consulting, installation and commissioning and operational improvement and maintenance. The industrial services utilized in many applications which includes PLC, MES, SCADA, HMI, DCS, Electric Motors & Drives, Valves, Actuators, and Safety Systems etc considering the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Industrial Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

The major market player included in this report are: ABB, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc, Metso Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens Ag

By Type: Engineering & Consulting, Installation & Commissioning, Operational Improvement & Maintenance

By Application: Distributed Control System (DCS), Programmable Controller Logic (PLC), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Electric Motors & Drives, Valves & Actuators, Human Machine Interface (HMI), Manufacturing Execution System, Safety Systems

By Regions: U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2.Industrial Services Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3.Industrial Services Market Dynamics

Chapter 4.Industrial Services Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5.Industrial Services Market, by Application

Chapter 6.Industrial Services Market, by Deployment Mode

Chapter 7.Industrial Services Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9.Research Process

