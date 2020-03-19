Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Treatment Market Revenue To Witness Steady Growth Through 2017-2025

Inflammatory bowel disease is a group of medical indication that causes chronic inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract. The inflammatory bowel disease mainly comprises of Ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. The ulcerative colitis primarily affects the large intestine and anus and it causes the inflammation sores in the inner lining of colon and rectum.

The Crohn’s disease affects any part of gastrointestinal tract and unlike ulcerative colitis, it affects all the layers of gastrointestinal walls. The ulcerative colitis is more prevalent than that of Crohn’s disease. The IBD affects equally in men and women and has prevalence and incidence rates in developed countries than that of developing and under developed countries.

The exact cause of inflammatory bowel disease are not well understood however, the combination of several factors such as autoimmune disorders, genetic factors, lifestyle related risks factors such as smoking, sedentary lifestyle, lack of exercise are likely to contribute to the development of symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease. The common symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease includes the severe abdominal cramps and pain, persistent diarrhea, occasional rectal bleeding.

The IBD has no permanent cure and requires the lifelong disease management and treatment. Several medications such as corticosteroids, aminosalicyclates, immunomodulators, and biologic drugs such as TNF inhibitors and up to certain extent antibiotic drugs are prescribed to relive the symptoms of these diseases.

Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Treatment Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global IBD treatment market is projected to be primarily driven by the new product development and approvals, rising use of biologic drugs and biosimilar drugs for the treatment of IBD. The high prevalence and increasing incidence of Crohn’s disease and Ulcerative colitis disease in developed countries has fueled the development of novel therapeutics drugs.

Genetic factors are found to induce the one of the forms of IBD. The children of parents having IBD are more likely to develop the symptoms of IBD. Studies have shown that around 5 to 20 % of affected population have developed the symptoms of IBD through inherited genes from parents.

The Risk of developing IBD is higher when both the parents are affected with IBD. Biopharmaceutical companies have made the significant investments in R&D activities and there are large number of pipeline products in different stages of clinical approvals which are likely to commercialize during the forecast period. Recent launch and approvals of new drugs in North America and Europe as well as in Japan is projected to fuel the demand for IBD treatment drugs in near future.

Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Treatment Market: Key Segments

The global IBD treatment market is broadly categorized into four segments based on drug class, disease indication, distribution channel and region. By drug class, the global market is segmented into TNF inhibitors, aminosalicyclates, immunomodulators, and corticosteroids. The TNF inhibitors accounted for leading share of global IBD treatment market in 2016 and is projected to gain its market share by the end of 2025.

The large share and growth of TNF inhibitors is attributed to rising use of biologic drugs as second line of treatment and approvals in key markets. Aminosalicyclates drug class is the second leading share holder of global IBD treatment market and is projected to substantially lose its market share to corticosteroids and immunomodulators during the forecast period. In terms of distribution channel, the global IBD treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy.

By geography, the global IBD treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. These regions have been further segmented by countries, drug class, and disease indication and distribution channels. North America and Europe accounted for leading share of global IBD treatment market and are projected to gain the market share by the end of 2025.

