IoT in Education Market to 2025: Hyper Growth Recorded with Key Players Strategies

Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of interconnected embedded sensors, which help the end users to transfer data from one system to another remotely. Implementation of IoT solutions in the education sector enables institutions to track daily activities such as time & attendance, performance management, and learning management. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, SAP SE, SMART Technologies are some of the key players of IoT in education market.

Rise in demand of IoT solutions is expected to fuel the market growth. Further, rise in government expenditure on IoT technologies is also expected to boost the market. However, inadequate IT infrastructure is anticipated to hinder the market growth during forecast period.

IoT in education market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is divided into hardware, software, and services. Based on application, it is classified into learning management systems, lecture capture solution, big data analytics, and academic devices. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Players:

Hitachi Ltd., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Educomp Solutions, Cisco Systems Inc., Smart Technologies, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Pearson PLC, Promethean Inc., Tata Interactive Systems are some of the leading key players of global IoT in education market.

