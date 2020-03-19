Iprodione Market Growth with Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by | 2023

Iprodione is a colorless and odorless crystal and is soluble in water and other solvents such as methanol, ethanol, toluene, acetonitrile, acetone, benzene and dimethylformamide. Iprodione is a nematicide and hydantoin fungicide which is used in the agriculture industry across various parts of the world. Trade names for the commercial products that contain iprodione are DOP 500F, Chipco 26019, Kidan, NRC 910, LFA 2043, Rovral, and Verisan. Iprodione is used in formulations with various other fungicides including thiabendazole and carbendazim. Moreover, iprodione is compatible with most other pesticides. Iprodione is utilized on crops which are affected by Botrytis bunch rot, Sclerotinia Brown rot and other fungal diseases in plants. Iprodione is currently applied in a wide variety of crops such as fruit, ornamental trees, vegetables and scrubs and on lawns.

Iprodione is a contact fungicide which inhibits the germination of fungal spores and iprodione blocksthe augmentation of the fungal mycelium. Iprodione was developed originally by Aventis CropScience (formerly Rhône-Poulenc Agrochimie) which was acquired by Bayer in 2002. Furthermore, DevGen, a Belgium-based multinational agricultural biotechnology company invented that iprodione can kill nematodes and then subsequently filed for patent for those uses. Iprodione was approved in Turkey under the brandname Devguard for utilizing on cucumbers and tomatoes in 2009. Iprodione was approved for commercial use in Europe in 2010 and was approved in the U.S. market as an enclosure for utilizing in commercial peanut production in May 2010. Due to the rising global population, especially in the developing countries, the agricultural industry is emphasizing on escalating the overall agriculture output. Moreover, owing to the reduced availability of arable land, farmers are focusing on increasing the crop yield from the available arable land by using different types of fertilizers, fungicides and insecticides. Thus, the growing agricultural industry across the globe is expected to drive the demand for iprodione across the globe.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for iprodione and other types of fungicides and nematicides in the next few years. The main reason for this is the growing demand for fungicides and nematicides, especially iprodione, in China, India and South East Asian countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand due to increasing need for better yield for fulfilling the rising food demand from the continuously escalating population. Moreover, the countries such as Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and Israel are increasingly focusing on improving the agriculture output. Furthermore, the U.S. and European economies are emphasizing on achieving maximum agriculture output from the available arable land.

All these factors are creating a positive outlook for the global agriculture, fertilizer and fungicides industry. The increasing demand for iprodione fungicide in the agriculture industry across different geographies of the world, especially in the developing countries, is expected to drive the global iprodione market in the next six years. The major players operating in the iprodione market are largely emphasizing on the developing economies for tapping their enormous market potential. These companies are installing manufacturing facilities in the developing nations to fulfill the rapidly growing demand for iprodione from the agriculture industry. Therefore, the global iprodione market is anticipated to witness a notable growth in the next six years.

Some of the key companies operating in the global iprodione market are Bayer Cropscience AG, Dow AgroSciences, BASF SE, E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company and Syngenta AG.