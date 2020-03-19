L-Arginine Market Trend, Share, Application & 2019-2024 Industry Growth Analysis Report

L-arginine is a type of α-amino acid. The L-form is one of the 20 most common natural amino acids. A nonessential amino acid in human, L-Arginine is a substrate of nitric oxide synthase, which is converted to L-citrulline and nitric oxide (NO). It is widely used as an ingredient in dietary supplements, infusions and infant formulas.

Major factors driving growth of this market include the application of biological fermentation technology, which enabled the production of arginine improved a lot, rising care awareness and increasing disposable income in emerging economies, However, high cost of instruments, lack of production technology especially in emerging economies, and lack of laboratory technicians are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

The L-Arginine industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Eastern Asia and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Eastern Asia and E.U. The manufacturers in Japan have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Ajinomoto & KYOWA have relative higher level of product’s quality. In Germany, EVONIK leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Hebei, Shandong and Zhejiang province.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as CJ whose plant is located at Shandong province.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

According to this study, over the next five years the L-Arginine market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 760 million by 2024, from US$ 490 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in L-Arginine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of L-Arginine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the L-Arginine value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Segmentation by application:

Supplements & Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Ajinomoto group

KYOWA

Evonik

CJ

Daesang

Jurui Biotechnology

Jingjing

Jinghai Amino Acid

Jiahe Biotech

SHINE STAR

Xingyu Technology

Longtengbiotech

JIRONG PHARM

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global L-Arginine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of L-Arginine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global L-Arginine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the L-Arginine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of L-Arginine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global L-Arginine by Players

Chapter Four: L-Arginine by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global L-Arginine Market Forecast

