Generators are devices that convert mechanical energy into electrical energy. The source of mechanical energy varies; it can be either an internal combustion engine, a hand crank, compressed air, or a reciprocating steam engine. An internal combustion engine uses either diesel, gasoline, propane gas, or natural gas to produce mechanical energy, which is converted into electrical energy with the help of the generator assembly.

The increasing frequency of power grid failures has increased the adoption of diesel power generators around the world. The modern world needs electricity to operate almost everything, ranging from transportation systems and computer databases to everyday equipment such as ovens, TVs, and lights. Rapid urbanization in developing countries due to the growth in population and industrial development has increased the overall power consumption. This, in turn, exerts a high pressure on the older components in the T&D networks, which in addition to the lower capacity in power grids leads to overload. This leads to power grid failures, resulting in blackouts and power outages. To overcome power outages and power shortage issues, the consumers are increasingly using diesel generators for continuous power supply. Industrial consumers have started adopting standby diesel generators for several applications, which require smooth and uninterrupted operations.

Both the international and regional vendors operate in the global diesel generator market for industrial applications. The large international vendors currently dominate the market due to their wide product portfolios and extensive customer bases. However, these vendors face stiff competition from the regional vendors based in APAC. To survive in this intensely competitive market, the large vendors are focusing on distinguishing their product offerings in terms of technological advances such as the incorporation of bi-fuel technology and smart digital controls in generators.

Diesel Generator for Industrial Applications market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Caterpillar

Cummins

Generac

Kohler

APR Energy

Atlas Copco

JCB Broadcrown

Dresser-Rand

FG Wilson

General Electric

GUANGDONG WESTINPOWER

HIMOINSA

Kirloskar Oil Engines

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

MQ Power

MTU Onsite Energy

Perkins

Wacker Neuson

WArtsilA

Yanmar

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Stationary diesel generators

Portable diesel generators

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Industrial

Application 2

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

