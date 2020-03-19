Linoleic Acid Market Report Popular Trends And Technological Advancements To 2023

Linoleic acid is a fatty acid that is essential for healthy skin and hair, as well as normal brain function. It can’t be produced in the body naturally and thus has to be obtained via food. It is included in various cooking and salad oils, margarine, etc. among dietary applications, and is also an ingredient in quick-drying soaps and oils and several other industrial applications.

The report describes the global linoleic market in detail. Aspects of the market examined in the report include the market’s prime growth drivers, looming restraints, and key trends emerging in the market and set to continue over the forecast period. Key competitors in the global linoleic acid market are also profiled in order to provide a comparative analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and its development pattern in the forecast period. Reliable analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and market attractiveness analysis are used in the report to explain the dynamics of the various aspects of the global linoleic acid market.

Overview of the global linoleic acid market

The food and beverages industry is a major end user of linoleic acid. Apart from the aforementioned health benefits of linoleic acid, it is also thought to be beneficial for muscle and cardiac health. It could also have anti-carcinogenic properties, due to its stabilizing effect on cell structures in tissues, and could aid blood sugar regulation.

It is also used on a large scale in the paints and coatings industry, where it is used to produce quick-drying and color-retentive paints. These paints are often used on automotive or marine designs to provide a coating resistant to constant environmental action. Solvent-borne and hot melt adhesives, in the adhesives and sealants industry, and printing inks and graphic arts are also part of the wide spectrum of applications of linoleic acid.

The rapid growth of several end-use industries has led to promising growth prospects for the global linoleic acid market.

Cosmetics and personal healthcare products, many of which use linoleic acid for its beneficial health properties, constitute one of the dynamic industries of the 21st century. Rising demand from emerging regions is expected to account for the heightened growth prospects of the global linoleic acid market. The automotive and food and beverages industries are also among the most rapidly growing industries at present, and will present linoleic acid manufacturers with a greatly elevated scope for growth in the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, the global linoleic acid market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe, particularly Western Europe, are the leading regional segments of the linoleic acid market. High demand for cosmetic products from these regions is the primary growth driver for the linoleic acid market in these developed Western markets. The markets for linoleic acid in Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to be the dynamic markets of the future, growing at rapid rate during the forecast period. The steady growth in the industrial sector in these regions as well as rising disposable incomes are responsible for these healthy growth prospects.

Companies mentioned in the research report

