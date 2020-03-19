Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Market Disclosing Latest Trends, Gross margin, Key Insight and Advancement 2019 to 2025

Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025:This report tracks the major market events including product launches, development trends, mergers & acquisitions and the innovative business strategies opted by key market players. Along with strategically analysing the key markets, the report also focuses on industry-specific drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide market.

Lithium nickel cobalt manganese Oxide short form: NMC (NCM, CMN, CNM, MNC, MCN similar with different metal combinations) is kind of anode materials, which is mainly used to manufacture energy cells or power cells. This materials combines the lithium cobalt oxide is known for its high specific energy but poor stability; lithium manganese oxide has the benefit of forming a spinel structure to achieve low internal resistance but offers a low specific energy. Lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide combining the metals enhances each other strengths.

Lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide is a major cathode material of lithium battery, and it accounts for about 45% market share of cathode material of lithium battery in the world. It combines advantage of lithium manganese oxide, lithium nickel oxide, lithium cobalt oxide, such as security, high power capacity, stability, etc.

Global demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide will increase to 75610 MT in 2015 from 21031 MT in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 29.53% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide in China will increase from 5303 MT in 2010 to 27997 MT in 2015, accompanied with an average demand growth of 40.19% in the coming five years.

China, Japan and Korea, accounting for 87.5% production share in 2014, are three main producing countries which dominant not only lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide, but also cathode material, even lithium battery. Umicore, NICHIA CORPORATION, L&F, Shanshan Advanced Materials are the main lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide manufacturers in the world.

Top Companies in the Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Market: Umicore, NICHIA CORPORATION, Tanaka Chemical, L&F, 3MTODA KOGYO CORP, BASF, AGC SEIMI CHEMICA, Shanshan Advanced Materials, Jinhe New materials, CEC, Xiamen Tungsten, Tianli, Easpring Material Technology, Kelong NewEnergy and others.

Lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide produced battery materials for small mobile devices at first. With the Promoting the development and using of new energy by countries, battery materias for EV of Large-scale LIB grows quickly in recent years, and will be the main development tendency.

Compared with foreign giants, lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. Chinese lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide manufacturers are dedicated to improving their technology and narrowing down the performance gap with foreign giants.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide market on the basis of Type are:

NMC111

NMC532

NMC442

On the basis of Application , the Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide market is segmented into:

Notebook

Tablet PC

Portable power

Electric tool

Electric bicycle

Regional Analysis For Gate Driver Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide market is analyzed across key geographies namely:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

