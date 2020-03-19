Diaphragm pumps are categorized as positive displacement pumps that are used mainly in industrial applications, which involve pumping and lifting of heavy fluids, such as sludge, slurry, or mud. Sludge is a semi-solid slurry that is produced following the treatment of wastewater treatment or as a settled suspension from numerous industrial process.

The availability of low-cost labor and raw material will result in an increased number of companies investing in starting manufacturing plants in India. This will lead to the growth of the manufacturing and process industry which in turn, will lead to the rise in demand for the chemical and petrochemicals industries that include methanol, ethylene, or fertilizer production plants. These production plants have a high requirement for diaphragm pumps in various applications such as for transferring fluids from one process to another. Moreover, the country allows 100% FDI in the sector, which will also aid in the growth of the industry and will increase the demand for diaphragm pumps.

The market is characterized by the presence of many local and international vendors and as a result, appears to be highly fragmented. Local and regional vendors compete with the well-established international players with diversified product portfolios by offering products at a comparatively lower price. Diaphragm pump manufacturers also compete on the basis of several other factors such as quality, reliability, and after-sales services and are mainly focused on differentiating their products by manufacturing customized and energy-efficient pumps.

This market study estimates that in terms of geography, APAC will account for more than 37% shares of the global diaphragm pump market by 2020 and will also dominate this market throughout the forecast period. Rapid urbanization has led to the rise in growth of the urban population, which has increased the demand for sustainable energy, fresh water, and agricultural and processed food products. This, in turn, will lead to the growth of several process industries such as wastewater treatment, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals who are major end-users of industrial diaphragm pumps.ghj

Global Diaphragm Pump Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Diaphragm Pump industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Air operated diaphragm pumps (AODD)

Electric driven diaphragm pumps (EODD)

Piston diaphragm pumps

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Chemical

Food and beverage

Oil and gas

Pharmaceutical

Water treatment

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

